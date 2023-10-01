Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Mario Barrios drops Yordenis Ugas twice, wins by decision to take interim belt

Canelo vs Charlo

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov

Mario Barrios defeated former world champion Yordenis Ugas on Saturday, September 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battled it out on the Showtime PPV card, headlined by Canelo Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight title defense against Jermell Charlo.

The scheduled for 12 rounds contest went the full distance. Barrios came out on top, twice sending Ugas to the canvas in the second and 12th rounds. The latter had his right eye swollen, as well got a point deducted in the final round for spitting out his mouth guard. The scores were 117-108, 118-107 and 118-107.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Mario Barrios improved to 28-2, 18 KOs and collected the interim WBC welterweight belt. Earlier in his career, the 28-year-old native of San Antonio, Texas held the WBA super lightweight title.

Miami-based former WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas dropped to 27-6, 12 KOs. The 37-year-old of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba suffered his second defeat in a row.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Get Canelo vs Charlo full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.