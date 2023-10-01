Mario Barrios defeated former world champion Yordenis Ugas on Saturday, September 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battled it out on the Showtime PPV card, headlined by Canelo Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight title defense against Jermell Charlo.

The scheduled for 12 rounds contest went the full distance. Barrios came out on top, twice sending Ugas to the canvas in the second and 12th rounds. The latter had his right eye swollen, as well got a point deducted in the final round for spitting out his mouth guard. The scores were 117-108, 118-107 and 118-107.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Mario Barrios improved to 28-2, 18 KOs and collected the interim WBC welterweight belt. Earlier in his career, the 28-year-old native of San Antonio, Texas held the WBA super lightweight title.

Miami-based former WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas dropped to 27-6, 12 KOs. The 37-year-old of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba suffered his second defeat in a row.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

