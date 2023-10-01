Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Oleksandr Gvozdyk KO’s Isaac Rodrigues in second round

Canelo vs Charlo

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Oleksandr Gvozdyk KO's Isaac Rodrigues in second round
Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Isaac Rodrigues | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Former world champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk claimed the win against Isaac Rodrigues when the pair squared off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The contest was featured on the preliminary lineup of action, leading to Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo Showtime PPV.

The scheduled for eight rounds bout at light heavyweight didn’t go the distance. Gvozdyk sent Rodrigues to the canvas with a big right hand that followed a double jab. Although the latter managed to get back on his feet, referee Tony Weeks deemed him unable to continue and called it a day. The official time of stoppage was 54 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by knockout, Oxnard, California-based Oleksandr Gvozdyk improved to 20-1, 16 KOs and secured his second win in a row. Earlier in his career, the 36-year-old native of Kharkiv, Ukraine held the WBC light heavyweight title.

Brazil’s Isaac Rodrigues dropped to 28-5, 22 KOs. The 38-year-old of Mocajuba, Para suffered his second straight defeat.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk drops Isaac Rodrigues

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live stream on FITE.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Get Canelo vs Charlo full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo live on FITE

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Canelo vs Charlo live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.