Oleksandr Gvozdyk KO’s Isaac Rodrigues in second round

Former world champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk claimed the win against Isaac Rodrigues when the pair squared off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The contest was featured on the preliminary lineup of action, leading to Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo Showtime PPV.

The scheduled for eight rounds bout at light heavyweight didn’t go the distance. Gvozdyk sent Rodrigues to the canvas with a big right hand that followed a double jab. Although the latter managed to get back on his feet, referee Tony Weeks deemed him unable to continue and called it a day. The official time of stoppage was 54 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by knockout, Oxnard, California-based Oleksandr Gvozdyk improved to 20-1, 16 KOs and secured his second win in a row. Earlier in his career, the 36-year-old native of Kharkiv, Ukraine held the WBC light heavyweight title.

Brazil’s Isaac Rodrigues dropped to 28-5, 22 KOs. The 38-year-old of Mocajuba, Para suffered his second straight defeat.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk drops Isaac Rodrigues

WHAT A START ?



Oleksandr Gvozdyk sits down Rodrigues with a right hook to earn the 2nd round TKO victory in our #CaneloCharlo prelims opener ?



Stream: https://t.co/dJMSU4lOQY pic.twitter.com/QoOgrD1WxH — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) September 30, 2023

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live stream on FITE.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Get Canelo vs Charlo full fight card results.