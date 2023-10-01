Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo battle it out in the main event live stream from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The highly anticipated bout features Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion defending his title against reigning super welterweight champion of the United States. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, headlining Showtime PPV.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, October 1.

33-year-old boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the third defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound titles. Houston’s 33-year-old Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up two weight classes and looks to become a two-division undisputed king. The historic event is the first of its kind fight that pits two male undisputed champions against each other.

In the co-main event, Jesus Alejandro Ramos (20-0, 16 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona goes up against Erickson Lubin (25-2, 18 KOs) of Orlando, Florida. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout at super welterweight.

Among Canelo vs Charlo PPV undercard bouts, Cuban Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) takes on American Mario Barrios (27-2, 18 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the interim WBC welterweight title at stake.

The telecast opener features Phoenix-based Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona versus Mexico’s Jose Armando Resendiz (14-1, 10 KOs) of Compostela, Nayarit. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo start time

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, September 30

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, October 1

Time: 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST

Prelims: 8:30 am AEDT / 5:30 am AWST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Canelo vs Charlo from practically anywhere.

Canelo vs Charlo fight card

Get Canelo vs Charlo full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card (PPV)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight title

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios, 12 rounds, welterweight – interim WBC welterweight title

Elijah Garcia vs. Jose Armando Resendiz, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard (YouTube)

Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood, 8 rounds, middleweight

Non-televised prelims

Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Curmel Moton vs. Ezequiel Flores, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James, 6 rounds, middleweight

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Yeis Solano, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo results