Terrell Gausha defeats KeAndrae Leatherwood by majority decision

Terrell Gausha secured his second straight victory when he faced KeAndrae Leatherwood at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The pair battled it out on the preliminary card, leading to Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo Showtime PPV.

The scheduled for eight rounds middleweight bout went the full distance. In the end, two judges scored the fight 78-74 in favor of 2012 U.S. Olympian, while the third judge had 76-76.

With the victory by majority decision, 36-year-old Cleveland native Terrell Gausha improved to 24-3-1, 12 KOs. 34-year-old KeAndrae Leatherwood of Tuscaloosa, Alabama dropped to 23-9-1, 13 KOs.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live stream on FITE.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Get Canelo vs Charlo full fight card results.