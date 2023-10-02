Dana White’s Contender Series 65 fight card

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 7, Week 9 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 3. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In the featured bout, Murtaza Talha (6-0) of Bahrain and Rodolfo Bellato (10-2) of Brazil square off at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Victor Hugo (23-4) of Brazil faces off Eduardo Matias Caut (16-1) of Chile at bantamweight.

As well, Jose Medina (11-2) of Bolivia takes on Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (7-0) at light heavyweight. Plus, Mauricio Ruffy (8-1) of Brazil meets Raimond Magomedaliev (10-1) at welterweight. In addition, Davi Bittencourt (14-3) and Lucas Rocha (16-1) go head to head in an all-Brazilian contest at flyweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 65 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The start time is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, October 4 at 11 am AEDT live on Kayo.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 65 from practically anywhere.

DWCS 65 fight card

