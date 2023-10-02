UFC Vegas 80 fight card – Grant Dawson vs Bobby Green

UFC Vegas 80 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 7. The five-round main event is an all-American lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Bobby Green.

No. 10-ranked contender Grant Dawson (20-1-1) was in action in July, when he scored a unanimous decision against Damir Ismagulov. In 2022, the 29-year-old of Cambria, Wisconsin submitted Mark Madsen and Jared Gordon in the third round.

Bobby Green (30-14-1, 1 NC) last fought also in July when he submitted Tony Ferguson in the third round. In April, the 37-year-old of San Bernardino, California faced Gordon in a bout that ended in No Contest due to an accidental clash of heads in Round 1.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Joseph Pyfer and Abdul Razak Alhassan. 27-year-old Pyfer (11-2) of Media, Pennsylvania, USA is looking for his fifth straight victory, following the first-round TKO against Gerald Meerschaert in April. 38-year-old Alhassan (12-5) of Accra, Ghana is coming off the win by KO in the second round against Claudio Ribeiro in January.

Also on the main card, Alex Morono (23-8) and Joaquin Buckley (16-6) go toe to toe in an all-American contest at welterweight. Plus, Drew Dober (26-12) battles fellow-American Ricky Gleen (22-7-2) at lightweight. As well, Philipe Lins (17-5) of Brazil takes on Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1) of Moldova at light heavyweight. In addition, Alexander Hernandez (14-6) and Bill Algeo (17-7) square off in an-all American clash at featherweight.

On the top of prelims, Karolina Kowalkiewicz (15-7) of Poland and Diana Belbita (15-7) of Romania battle it out at women’s strawweight. Also on the card a pair of bantamweight bouts, as American Chris Gutierrez (19-4-2) meets his compatriot Montel Jackson (13-2) and Aori Qileng (24-10) of China goes up against Johnny Munoz (12-3) of the United States.

Among other bouts, Vanessa Demopoulos (9-5) of the United States faces Kanako Murata (12-2) of Japan at women’s strawweight. Also, Nate Maness (14-3) of the United States squares off against Mateus Mendonca (10-1) of Brazil at flyweight. Rounding out the card, American Montana De La Rosa (12-8-1) and JJ Aldrich (12-6) duel at women’s flyweight.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov card

The current UFC Vegas 80: Strickland vs Magomedov fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba

Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo

Preliminary card

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita

Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson

Aori Qileng vs. Johnny Munoz Jr.

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata

Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonc

Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich

In Australia, UFC Vegas 80: Strickland vs Magomedov airs on Sunday, October 8 live on Kayo.