UFC Vegas 80 fight card – Grant Dawson vs Bobby Green

UFC Vegas 80 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 7. The five-round main event is an all-American lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Bobby Green.
No. 10-ranked contender Grant Dawson (20-1-1) was in action in July, when he scored a unanimous decision against Damir Ismagulov. In 2022, the 29-year-old of Cambria, Wisconsin submitted Mark Madsen and Jared Gordon in the third round.
Bobby Green (30-14-1, 1 NC) last fought also in July when he submitted Tony Ferguson in the third round. In April, the 37-year-old of San Bernardino, California faced Gordon in a bout that ended in No Contest due to an accidental clash of heads in Round 1.
The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Joseph Pyfer and Abdul Razak Alhassan. 27-year-old Pyfer (11-2) of Media, Pennsylvania, USA is looking for his fifth straight victory, following the first-round TKO against Gerald Meerschaert in April. 38-year-old Alhassan (12-5) of Accra, Ghana is coming off the win by KO in the second round against Claudio Ribeiro in January.
Also on the main card, Alex Morono (23-8) and Joaquin Buckley (16-6) go toe to toe in an all-American contest at welterweight. Plus, Drew Dober (26-12) battles fellow-American Ricky Gleen (22-7-2) at lightweight. As well, Philipe Lins (17-5) of Brazil takes on Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1) of Moldova at light heavyweight. In addition, Alexander Hernandez (14-6) and Bill Algeo (17-7) square off in an-all American clash at featherweight.
On the top of prelims, Karolina Kowalkiewicz (15-7) of Poland and Diana Belbita (15-7) of Romania battle it out at women’s strawweight. Also on the card a pair of bantamweight bouts, as American Chris Gutierrez (19-4-2) meets his compatriot Montel Jackson (13-2) and Aori Qileng (24-10) of China goes up against Johnny Munoz (12-3) of the United States.
Among other bouts, Vanessa Demopoulos (9-5) of the United States faces Kanako Murata (12-2) of Japan at women’s strawweight. Also, Nate Maness (14-3) of the United States squares off against Mateus Mendonca (10-1) of Brazil at flyweight. Rounding out the card, American Montana De La Rosa (12-8-1) and JJ Aldrich (12-6) duel at women’s flyweight.
UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov card
The current UFC Vegas 80: Strickland vs Magomedov fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green
- Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
- Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn
- Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo
Preliminary card
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita
- Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson
- Aori Qileng vs. Johnny Munoz Jr.
- Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata
- Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonc
- Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich
In Australia, UFC Vegas 80: Strickland vs Magomedov airs on Sunday, October 8 live on Kayo.