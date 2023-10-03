Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr battle it out in the main event at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, October 7. The contest features former super middleweight champion of Mexico up against former light heavyweight champion of the United States. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at cruiserweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Zurdo Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 8.

32-year-old Zurdo Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlan, Mexico steps into the ring for the first time since last November, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Dmitry Bivol in his bid to claim WBA light heavyweight title. 33-year-old Smith Jr (28-4, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York goes through the ropes for the first time since June 2022 when he suffered the defeat via second-round TKO against Artur Beterbiev in the championship unification.

The co-main event pits Los Angeles native John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 8 KOs) against Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KOs) of Panama. The pair squares off in the WBA super flyweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Zurdo Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, October 7. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 5:05 pm ET / 2:05 pm PT.

Zurdo Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, October 8. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card begins at 8:05 am AEDT.

Zurdo vs Smith undercard

Among the bouts featured on Zurdo vs Smith undercard, Bektemir Melikuziev (12-1, 9 KOs) of Indio, California by way of Shoimbek, Uzbekistan defends his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title against former world title challenger Alantez Fox (28-4-1, 13 KOs) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Plus, Tristan Kalkreuth (11-1, 8 KOs) of Carollton, Texas takes on Aaron Casper (7-4-2, 5 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland. The bout is scheduled for 6 rounds at cruiserweight.

Among the prelims, Fort Lauderdale’s Eric Tudor (9-0, 6 KOs) faces off Jose Luis Sanchez (13-3-1, 4 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. As well, Daniel Luna (3-0, 3 KOs) of Torrance, California meets Mexico’s Erick Garcia Benitez (4-5, 1 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco in a four-rounder at super lightweight.

Also on the card, Jahyae Brown (13-1, 9 KOs) of Schenectady, New York and Victor Toney (7-2-1 6 KOs) of Youngstown, Ohio clash in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight bout. In addition, Rajon Chance (8-0-1, 6 KOs) of New Jersey and Orlando Perez Zapata (13-0 9 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic meet in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

Rounding out the action, Darius Fulghum (7-0, 7 KOs) of El Paso, Texas and Alan Campa (18-8, 12 KOs) of Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico go toe-to-toe in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

Zurdo vs Smith fight card

The current Zurdo vs Smith fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs. Joe Smith Jr, 12 rounds, cruiserweight

John Ramirez vs. Ronal Batista, 12 rounds, super flyweight – WBA title eliminator

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Alantez Fox, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Fox’s WBA Intercontinental title

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Aaron Casper, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

