Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez primed for ring return against Joe Smith Jr

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez makes his ring return this Saturday, October 7 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas against fellow former-world champion Joe Smith Jr. Both fighters make their cruiserweight debut in the bout contested at 190 pounds. The 12-round clash airs live on DAZN.

“Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) last fought in November 2022, when he challenged Dmitry Bivol for his WBA light heavyweight title, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision. The 32-year-old of Mazatlan, Mexico was then scheduled to face Gabriel Rosado in the light heavyweight bout in March. The contest fell off after former WBO super middleweight champion missed weight.

“The cancellation of the Rosado fight was definitely a disappointing and challenging moment in my career,” Ramirez said. “It was the first time I missed weight and I take full responsibility for it. I understand that it had an impact on both the fight itself and my reputation. I want to sincerely apologize to my fans, my team, and everyone who was looking forward to the fight.”

“I’m aware that setbacks like this can have an impact but I believe that how I respond to adversity is what truly matters. I’m determined to show through my actions and performances that I’m dedicated to my career and to rectify my past mistakes. I’m focusing on the present and future, and I’m looking forward to proving myself in upcoming fights and regaining the trust of those who support me.”

‘I’ve learned from my mistakes’

In his next fight, “Zurdo” Ramirez faces Joe Smith Jr (28-4, 22 KOs) – a former WBO light heavyweight champion. The 33-year-old of Long Island, New York also makes his ring return, stepping inside the squared circle form the first since June 2022 when he was stopped by Artur Beterbiev in the second round of their championship unification.

“I take full responsibility for not making weight and for any disappointment it caused,” Ramirez said. “Moving forward, I’m making several changes to ensure that such a situation doesn’t happen again, Moreover, the experience has motivated me to redouble my efforts in every aspect of my training camp. From my conditioning and skill development to my mental preparedness, I’m leaving no stone unturned, I’m determined to prove that I’ve learned from my mistakes and that I’m fully committed to my career and the expectations that come with it.”

“Ultimately, I understand that actions speak louder than words, and I’m dedicated to showing through my performance that I’ve taken the necessary steps to rectify the situation and come back stronger and more focused than ever.”

‘Every fight is different’

Over the course of their respective careers, “Zurdo” Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr. have faced as many as four common opponents. Both lost by UD against Bivol. Both defeated Maxim Vlasov and Jesse Hart by split decision and majority decision, respectively. Plus, “Zurdo” stopped Sullivan Barrera in the fourth round, while Smith lost the fight against the Cuban boxer by unanimous decision.

As per Full Court Press, Ramirez doesn’t see an advantage based on this common opponent comparison.

“Every fight is different, and I don’t ever compare any fight in that manner,” Ramirez said. “Joe is a world champion who I know on fight night will come with everything he has to become victorious.”

In the UK and Australia, Zurdo vs Smith airs live on Sunday, October 8.