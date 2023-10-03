Kickboxing event Glory 89: Hari vs Jurjendal takes place at Arena Burgas in Burgas, Bulgaria on Saturday, October 7. The fight card features a series of bouts with the championship belt contested on the night.

The main event is a Grand Prix Qualifier pitting Dutch-Moroccan K-1 legend Badr Hari (106-16, 92 KO) against Estonian heavyweight Uku Jurjendal (19-8, 15 KO). The winner of the bout advances to the end of year eight-man knockout tournament with $500K at stake.

The co-main event is a featherweight title bout between reigning champion Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 (168-39-3, 27 KO) of Thailand and Spanish-Colombian challenger David Mejia (61-15, 18 KOs). The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Also on the card, Stoyan Koprivlenski (18-6, 6 KO) goes throught the ropes in front of his home-country crowd in the rematch against old rival Sorin Caliniuc (11-1) of Romania. The latter was victorious in their first fight in September 2021 by split decision.

As well, Martin Terpstra (26-6, 13 KO) and Levi Rigters (14-1, 6 KO) square off in the all-Dutch heavyweight Grand Prix Qualifier. Plus, Luis Tavares (63-9, 21 KO) of Netherlands and Bogdan Stoica (57-13, 40 KO) of Romania battle it out at light heavyweight.

Rounding out the main card a pair of middleweight bouts, featuring Aleksandar Petrov (34-6) of Bulgaria up against Karim Mabrouk (36-5-1) of Austria and Eduard Aleksanyan (18-4, 5 KO), also representing the country-host, versus Mohammed Touchassie (14-0, 11 KO) of Morocco.

Among Glory 89 prelims, Teodor Hristov (14-3, 7 KO) of Bulgaria faces Eduard Gafencu (17-4, 11 KO) of Romania at welterweight. In addition, Dragomir Petrov (14-3, 7 KO) of Bulgaria takes on Chris Wunn (35-5-1, 14 KO) of Germany at lightweight.

Glory 89 Burgas: Hari vs Jurjendal – How to watch & start time

Kickboxing fans can watch Glory 89: Hari vs Jurjendal live on Videoland in the Netherlands live stream on FITE in the United States and other countries. The date is Saturday, October 7. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm CEST in Europe and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States. The PPV price is $10.99.

Glory 88 free live stream for fans in Morocco is available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube.

The date and time when Glory 89: Hari vs Jurjendal airs live on FITE in Australia is Sunday, October 8 at 5 am AEDT.

The preliminary card starts an hour prior to the main card.

Glory 89 fight card

The current Glory 89: Hari vs Jurjendal fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Badr Hari vs. Uku Jurjendal, heavyweight – Grand Prix Qualifier

Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 vs. David Mejia, featherweight – Petpanomrung’s Glory title

Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Sorin Caliniuc, lightweight

Levi Rigters vs. Martin Terpstra, heavyweight – Grand Prix Qualifier

Luis Tavares vs. Bogdan Stoica, light heavyweight

Aleksandar Petrov vs. Karim Mabrouk, middleweight

Mohammed Touchassie vs. Eduard Aleksanyan, middleweight

Prelims