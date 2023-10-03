Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington battle it out in the main event at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, October 7. The contest pits reigning WBA featherweight champion of Gedling against former world champion of Leeds. The all-British world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 8.

Two-time and current WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) reclaimed the belt in May by unanimous decision against Mauricio Lara. Former two-time IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) was in action December when he dropped the title by majority decision against Luis Alberto Lopez.

Among other bouts featured the card, British Terri Harper (14-1-1, 6 KOs) of Doncaster, Yorkshire defends her WBA super welterweight title against former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs) of Bergen, Norway by way of Cartagena, Colombia. In addition, the vacant WBO super welterweight title is on the line. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

As well, British Kieron Conway (19-3-1, 4 KOs) of Northampton and Nigeria-born, UK-based Linus Udofia (18-1, 9 KOs) go head to head in a 12-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Hopey Price (11-0, 4 KOs) of Leeds and Connor Coghill (14-0, 1 KOs) of Hull, Yorkshire, clash in a 12-rounder at featherweight.

Wood vs Warrington tickets

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington start time

Boxing fans can watch Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, October 7. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington live on DAZN. The date is Sunday, October 8. The start time is scheduled for 5 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 8 am AEDT.

Wood vs Warrington undercard

Among the bouts featured on Wood vs Warrington undercard, British Junaid Bostan (6-0, 5 KOs) of Rotherham, Yorkshire goes up against Corey McCulloch (7-3-1, 2 KOs) of Arbroath, Scotland in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Nico Leivars (4-0-1) of Mansfield, Nottinghamshire and London’s Ryan Walker (12-5, 3 KOs) meet in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight.

Also on the card, Cameron Vuong of Blyth, Northumberland makes his pro boxing debut in a six-round super featherweight bout against Engel Gomez (8-18-1, 4 KOs) of Chinandega, Nicaragua. In addition, Koby McNamara (5-0) of Leeds takes on Francisco Rodriguez (1-17, 1 KOs) of Almunecar, Spain in a six-rounder at bantamweight.

Wood vs Warrington fight card

The current Wood vs Warrington fight card looks as the following:

Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington, 12 rounds, featherweight – Wood’s WBA featherweight title

Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Harper’s WBA super welterweight title, vacant WBO super welterweight title

Kieron Conway vs. Linus Udofia, 12 rounds, middleweight

Hopey Price vs. Connor Coghill, 12 rounds, featherweight

Prelims