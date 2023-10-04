Subscribe
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 7, Week 9 results

Dana White's Contender Series 65

Dana White’s Contender Series 65 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, October 3. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card, Rodolfo Bellato (10-2) of Brazil and Murtaza Talha (6-0) of Bahrain go head to head at light heavyweight. Among other bouts, Victor Hugo (23-4) of Brazil takes on Eduardo Matias Caut (16-1) of Chile at bantamweight.

Also on the card, Jose Medina (11-2) of Bolivia meets Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (7-0) at light heavyweight. Plus, Mauricio Ruffy (8-1) of Brazil squares off against Raimond Magomedaliev (10-1) at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Lucas Rocha (16-1) clashes with fellow-Brazilian Davi Bittencourt (14-3) at flyweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, October 4.

Dana White’s Contender Series 65 start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Tuesday, October 3
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Wednesday, October 4
Time: 11 am AEDT

Watch on Kayo

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 65 from practically anywhere.

Dana White’s Contender Series 65 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 65 fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Murtaza Talha vs. Rodolfo Bellato
  • Victor Hugo Silva vs. Eduardo Matias Torres
  • Jose Daniel Medina vs. Magomed Gadzhiyasulov
  • Mauricio Ruffy vs. Raimond Magomedaliev
  • Davi Bittencourt vs. Lucas Rocha

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 65 results, UFC President Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

