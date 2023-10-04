Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington media workout

Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington square off in the main event at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, October 7. The all-British bout features WBA featherweight champion of Gedling up against former world champion of Leeds. Ahead of their 12-round clash, the fighters host a media workout.

Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Also on the card, British WBA super welterweight champion Terri Harper (14-1-1, 6 KOs) defends her title against former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs) of Bergen, Norway by way of Cartagena, Colombia. In addition, the vacant WBO super welterweight belt is up for grabs.

Plus, British Kieron Conway (19-3-1, 4 KOs) faces UK-based Linus Udofia (18-1, 9 KOs) of Nigeria in a 12-rounder at middleweight. Hopey Price (11-0, 4 KOs) meets his British-fellow Connor Coghill (14-0, 1 KOs) in a 12-rounder at featherweight.

As well, British Junaid Bostan (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Corey McCulloch (7-3-1, 2 KOs) of Scotland in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. Nico Leivars (4-0-1) and Ryan Walker (12-5, 3 KOs) battle it out in the-all British eight-round contest at super bantamweight.

Rounding out the card, Cameron Vuong of the UK makes his pro boxing debut in a six-round super featherweight bout against Engel Gomez (8-18-1, 4 KOs) of Nicaragua. In addition, Koby McNamara (5-0) of the UK goes up against Francisco Rodriguez (1-17, 1 KOs) of Spain in a six-rounder at bantamweight.

In Australia, Wood vs Warrington airs live on Sunday, October 8.