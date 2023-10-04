Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington media workout

Leigh Wood defends WBA featherweight title against Josh Warrington at Utilita Arena Sheffield

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington square off in the main event at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, October 7. The all-British bout features WBA featherweight champion of Gedling up against former world champion of Leeds. Ahead of their 12-round clash, the fighters host a media workout.

Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Also on the card, British WBA super welterweight champion Terri Harper (14-1-1, 6 KOs) defends her title against former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs) of Bergen, Norway by way of Cartagena, Colombia. In addition, the vacant WBO super welterweight belt is up for grabs.

Plus, British Kieron Conway (19-3-1, 4 KOs) faces UK-based Linus Udofia (18-1, 9 KOs) of Nigeria in a 12-rounder at middleweight. Hopey Price (11-0, 4 KOs) meets his British-fellow Connor Coghill (14-0, 1 KOs) in a 12-rounder at featherweight.

As well, British Junaid Bostan (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Corey McCulloch (7-3-1, 2 KOs) of Scotland in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. Nico Leivars (4-0-1) and Ryan Walker (12-5, 3 KOs) battle it out in the-all British eight-round contest at super bantamweight.

Rounding out the card, Cameron Vuong of the UK makes his pro boxing debut in a six-round super featherweight bout against Engel Gomez (8-18-1, 4 KOs) of Nicaragua. In addition, Koby McNamara (5-0) of the UK goes up against Francisco Rodriguez (1-17, 1 KOs) of Spain in a six-rounder at bantamweight.

In Australia, Wood vs Warrington airs live on Sunday, October 8.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.