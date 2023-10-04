Ryan Garcia next fight date set for Dec 2 against Oscar Duarte

“King” Ryan Garcia has his next fight date made official for Saturday, December 2 when he faces Oscar Duarte. Los Angeles-based boxing star and Mexican contender square off in the 12-round bout at super lightweight.

The location accommodating the event is yet to be determined. The fight airs live on DAZN.

“This is one of the reasons fight fans love Ryan – instead of taking baby steps back after a hard fought fight, he is returning against a guy with lethal power who doesn’t take a step backwards,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “Whoever emerges victorious is immediately in line for a shot against any of the current world champions. Fans aren’t going to want to miss this one.”

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte

Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) last fought in April when he was stopped by Gervonta Davis in the seventh round and suffered his first career defeat. In 2022, the 25-year-old native of Victorville, California KO’d Javier Fortuna in the sixth round and scored a unanimous decision against Emmanuel Tagoe.

“Let’s go! I am so excited to announce that I will be fighting Oscar Duarte on December 2,” Ryan Garcia said. “I’m back and feeling better and stronger than before. I wanted Duarte for me and for the fans. He’s tough and I’m ready to give people another show at my best weight again. Say whatever you want about Ryan Garcia, but I’m always going to give the fans what they want. Love you. See you December 2 on DAZN. Location and ticketing will be announced soon.”

Oscar Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) was in action in May when he defeated D’Angelo Keyes via seventh-round RTD. In March, Parral, Chihuahua’s 27-year-old KO’d Alex Martin in Round 8.

“I feel very happy and full of enthusiasm now that this fight against Ryan Garcia has been finalized,” said Oscar Duarte. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. I want to thank Golden Boy for giving me this great opportunity. I am very grateful for the support of my entire team. Everyone can expect the very best version of Oscar Duarte. I am ready to win this fight. I will lift the name of Mexico up on high.”

The bouts featured on Garcia vs Duarte undercard, as well as venue and ticket information is expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 3.