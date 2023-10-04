A pair of undercard bouts have been announced for Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos showdown on Friday, October 27 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. Among the matchups, Antonio Vargas faces off Hernan Marquez in the 10-round contest at bantamweight. Plus, Alexander Rios and Benigno Aguilar square off in the six-round clash at lightweight.

The event airs live stream on DAZN.

In the main event, Puerto Rican seven-weight world champion and undisputed featherweight queen Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York defends her unified WBO, WBA, IBF featherweight belts against WBO mandatory challenger Danila Ramos (12-2, 1 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina by way of Sao Paulo, Brazil. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Antonio Vargas vs Hernan Marquez

Puerto Rican Antonio Vargas (16-1, 9 KOs) brings to the ring his WBA Continental Americas bantamweight title. Kissimmee, Florida-based 27-year-old last fought in May when he faced Francisco Pedroza Portillo in a bout that ended in the third-round No Contest. Houston-born bantamweight is currently No. 2-ranked contender with the WBA.

Veteran contender Hernan Marquez (47-10-2, 33 KOs) of Mexico was in action last October when he defeated Luis Concepcion by split decision. With the victory, the 35-year-old native of Empalme, Sonora, Mexico secured his fourth win in a row.

Vargas and Marquez go head to head on the top of Most Valuable Prospects III, serving as the prelims.

Alexander Rios vs Benigno Aguilar

Saint Cloud, Florida-based Alexander Rios (7-0, 4 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the first round against Javier Ailla in August. In June, unbeaten 22-year-old Bayamon, Puerto Rico native KO’d Jonas Castillo in Round 2.

Undefeated Benigno Agular (10-0, 4 KOs) won his previous bout in June by majority decision against Isaiah Efrain Riquelmy. In May 2022, Jacksonville, Florida’s 24-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Rondale Hubbert.

The Rios vs Aguilar bout is featured on the main card.

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized Serrano vs Ramos fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Serrano vs Ramos fight card

Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos, 12 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBO, WBA, IBF titles

Antonio Vargas vs. Hernan Marquez, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Vargas’ WBA Continental Americas title

Alexander Rios vs. Benigno Aguilar, 6 rounds, lightweight

Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs. TBD, 4 rounds, super flyweight

In the UK and Australia, Serrano vs Ramos airs live on Saturday, October 28.