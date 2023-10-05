Emiliano Vargas vs Cristian Olivares on Nov 16 in Las Vegas

Emiliano Fernando Vargas is back in the ring on Thursday, November 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he faces fellow-unbeaten Cristian Olivares. The pair squares off in the scheduled for six rounds bout at lightweight. The contest is featured on the Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos undercard live stream on ESPN+.

Las Vegas-based Vargas (7-0, 6 KOs) goes through the ropes for the sixth time in 2023. In his previous outing in September, the 19-year-old rising prospect of Oxnard, California stopped Alejandro Guardado in the third round.

“Las Vegas is my hometown, and I can’t wait to fight on such a loaded card,” said Emiliano Fernando Vargas. “This is going to be a huge sports week in Las Vegas, and I am honored to be part of it. I want to be Prospect of the Year, and I’m going to make a statement on November 16.”

Olivares (10-0, 5 KOs) was in action in January, when he scored a unanimous decision against Franco Facundo Huanque and made his successful ring return. In October 2018, the 32-year-old native of Santiago de Chile, Chile took a split decision against Patricio Carrion and secured his sixth win for the year.

In the main event, Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey looks to become a three-division world champion, when he faces Edwin De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) of Dominican Republic. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC lightweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 12-round co-main event, three-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBO junior lightweight title against two-time title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) of Brazil.

In the UK and Australia, Stevenson vs De Los Santos airs live on Friday, November 17.