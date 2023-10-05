Undefeated John “Scrappy” Ramirez has new date for his long-awaited world title eliminator. The No. 2-ranked WBA super flyweight contender faces former world title challenger Ronal Batista on Saturday, October 21 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Ramirez vs Batista clash is featured on the card topped by Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan. The event airs live on DAZN.

The pair was originally set to battle it out on October 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout was set to serve as the co-feature to Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr.

The new date announcement was made today by Golden Boy. The reason why the fight was rescheduled was not provided.

“Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 9 KOs) last fought in May, when he defeated Fernando Diaz by split decision. In February, the 27-year-old Los Angeles native earned a unanimous decision against Luis Villa Padilla.

Batista (15-3, 9 KOs) was in action also in May, when he challenged Julio Cesar Martinez for his WBC flyweight title by was stopped in the 11th round. Prior to that, Panama City, Panama’s 26-year-old won three bouts in a row.

The winner of Ramirez vs Batista showdown is expected to become a mandatory challenger for Kazuto Ioka (30-2-1, 15 KOs). Japan’s four-weight world champion earned the WBA super flyweight title in the rematch against Joshua Franco in June.

In the main event, Alexis Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) defends his NABO welterweight title against undefeated Giovani Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs). Each fighter looks to secure their first respective world title shot.