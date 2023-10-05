Subscribe
Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington final pre-fight press conference

Leigh Wood defends WBA featherweight title against Josh Warrington at Utilita Arena Sheffield

Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington square off live on DAZN from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, October 7. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 8.

The all-British contest features Wood (27-3, 16 KOs), two-time and current WBA featherweight champion of Gedling defending his title against Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs), former two-time IBF featherweight champion of Leeds. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, England’s Terri Harper (14-1-1, 6 KOs) defends her WBA super welterweight title against Norway’s former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs). In addition, the vacant WBO super welterweight belt is at stake. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, Kieron Conway (19-3-1, 4 KOs) goes up against Linus Udofia (18-1, 9 KOs) in a 12-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Hopey Price (11-0, 4 KOs) and Connor Coghill (14-0, 1 KOs) battle it out in a 12-rounder at featherweight.

