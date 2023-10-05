Subscribe
UFC Vegas 80 start time, how to watch, live stream, Dawson vs Green

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green aka UFC Vegas 80 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 7.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 8.

In the five-round all-American main event, Grant Dawson (20-1-1) and Bobby Green (30-14-1, 1 NC) battle it out at lightweight. In the co-main event, Joseph Pyfer (11-2) of the United States and Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5) of Ghana square off at middleweight.

Also on the card, Joaquin Buckley (16-6) faces fellow-American Alex Morono (23-8) at welterweight. As well, Ricky Gleen (22-7-2) meets Drew Dober (26-12) in an all-American clash at lightweight. Plus, Bill Algeo (17-7) of the United States takes on his compatriot Alexander Hernandez (14-6) at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 80: Dawson vs Green start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 80: Dawson vs Green live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, October 7. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 80 Australia time, Dawson vs Green

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 80: Dawson vs Green live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 8. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 7 am AEDT.

Watch on Kayo

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 80: Dawson vs Green from practically anywhere.

UFC Vegas 80 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 80: Dawson vs Green fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green
  • Joseph Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
  • Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo

Preliminary card

  • Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita
  • Qileng Aori vs. Johnny Munoz Jr
  • Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata
  • Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonc
  • Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich
