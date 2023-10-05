Subscribe
Zurdo Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr final pre-fight press conference

Zurdo vs Smith at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr square off live on DAZN from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, October 7. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 8.

The contest features Zurdo (44-1, 30 KOs), former super middleweight champion of Mazatlan, Mexico up against Smith (28-4, 22 KOs), former light heavyweight champion of Long Island, New York. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at cruiserweight.

In the co-main event, Uzbekistan’s Bektemir Melikuziev (12-1, 9 KOs) defends his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title against American former world title challenger Alantez Fox (28-4-1, 13 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, Darius Fulghum (7-0, 7 KOs) battles it out against Alan Campa (18-8, 12 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. Plus, Eric Tudor (9-0, 6 KOs) takes on Jose Luis Sanchez (13-3-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super welterweight.

Get Zurdo vs Smith full fight card and start time.

