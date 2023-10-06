Bellator 300 weigh-in results, Nurmagomedov vs Primus

Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus airs live on Showtime from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, October 7. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

On top of the fight card, undefeated lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0) puts his title on the line against No. 4-ranked contender Brent Primus (12-3). The pair squares off in the Bellator World Grand Prix semifinal.

In the co-main event, featherweight titleholder Cris Cyborg (26-2, 1 NC) defends her belt against No. 1-ranked Cat Zingano (14-4). Plus, flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (19-7) defends her strap against former champion and No. 2-ranked Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2).

Get Bellator 300 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Bellator 300 fight card

Main card

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus – Nurmagomedov’s Bellator lightweight title, Bellator World Grand Prix semifinal

Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano – Cyborg’s Bellator featherweight title

Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Carmouche’s Bellator flyweight title

Preliminary card

Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi

Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka III

Sara McMann vs. Leah McCourt

Ilara Joanne vs. Jena Bishop

Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia

Romero Cotton vs. Grant Neal

Sergio Cossio vs. Jesse Roberts

Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Maciej Rozanski

Chris Gonzalez vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko

Bryce Meredith vs. Miguel Peimbert

Lorrany Santos vs. Jackie Cataline

In the UK and Australia, Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus airs live on Sunday, October 8.