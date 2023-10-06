Subscribe
HomeMMA

Bellator 300 weigh-in results, Nurmagomedov vs Primus

Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus

MMANewsVideos
Newswire

Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus airs live on Showtime from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, October 7. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

On top of the fight card, undefeated lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0) puts his title on the line against No. 4-ranked contender Brent Primus (12-3). The pair squares off in the Bellator World Grand Prix semifinal.

In the co-main event, featherweight titleholder Cris Cyborg (26-2, 1 NC) defends her belt against No. 1-ranked Cat Zingano (14-4). Plus, flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (19-7) defends her strap against former champion and No. 2-ranked Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2).

Get Bellator 300 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Bellator 300 fight card

Main card

  • Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus – Nurmagomedov’s Bellator lightweight title, Bellator World Grand Prix semifinal
  • Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano – Cyborg’s Bellator featherweight title
  • Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Carmouche’s Bellator flyweight title

Preliminary card

  • Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi
  • Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka III
  • Sara McMann vs. Leah McCourt
  • Ilara Joanne vs. Jena Bishop
  • Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia
  • Romero Cotton vs. Grant Neal
  • Sergio Cossio vs. Jesse Roberts
  • Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado
  • Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Maciej Rozanski
  • Chris Gonzalez vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko
  • Bryce Meredith vs. Miguel Peimbert
  • Lorrany Santos vs. Jackie Cataline

In the UK and Australia, Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus airs live on Sunday, October 8.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.