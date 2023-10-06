Bellator 300 weigh-in results, Nurmagomedov vs Primus

Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus airs live on Showtime from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, October 7. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
On top of the fight card, undefeated lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0) puts his title on the line against No. 4-ranked contender Brent Primus (12-3). The pair squares off in the Bellator World Grand Prix semifinal.
In the co-main event, featherweight titleholder Cris Cyborg (26-2, 1 NC) defends her belt against No. 1-ranked Cat Zingano (14-4). Plus, flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (19-7) defends her strap against former champion and No. 2-ranked Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2).
Get Bellator 300 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Bellator 300 fight card
Main card
- Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus – Nurmagomedov’s Bellator lightweight title, Bellator World Grand Prix semifinal
- Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano – Cyborg’s Bellator featherweight title
- Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Carmouche’s Bellator flyweight title
Preliminary card
- Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi
- Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka III
- Sara McMann vs. Leah McCourt
- Ilara Joanne vs. Jena Bishop
- Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia
- Romero Cotton vs. Grant Neal
- Sergio Cossio vs. Jesse Roberts
- Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado
- Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Maciej Rozanski
- Chris Gonzalez vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko
- Bryce Meredith vs. Miguel Peimbert
- Lorrany Santos vs. Jackie Cataline
In the UK and Australia, Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus airs live on Sunday, October 8.