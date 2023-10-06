Subscribe
Glory 89: Hari vs Jurjendal weigh-in results

Glory 89 Burgas: Hari vs Jurjendal

Badr Hari weigh-in
Badr Hari | Glory

Glory 89: Hari vs Jurjendal takes place at Arena Burgas in Burgas, Bulgaria on Saturday, October 7. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the Grand Prix Qualifier main event, Dutch-Moroccan K-1 legend Badr Hari (106-16, 92 KO) goes up against Estonian heavyweight Uku Jurjendal (19-8, 15 KO). The winner of the bout advances to the end of year eight-man knockout tournament with $500K on the line.

In the co-main event, Thailand’s reigning Glory featherweight titleholder Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 (168-39-3, 27 KO) defends his strap against Spanish-Colombian challenger David Mejia (61-15, 18 KOs). The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Kickboxing fans can watch Glory 89: Hari vs Jurjendal live on Videoland in the Netherlands and FITE in the US, the UK, Australia and other selected countries.

Get Glory 89 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Glory 89 fight card

Main card

  • Badr Hari vs. Uku Jurjendal, heavyweight – Grand Prix Qualifier
  • Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 vs. David Mejia, featherweight – Petpanomrung’s Glory title
  • Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Sorin Caliniuc, lightweight
  • Levi Rigters vs. Martin Terpstra, heavyweight – Grand Prix Qualifier
  • Luis Tavares vs. Bogdan Stoica, light heavyweight
  • Aleksandar Petrov vs. Karim Mabrouk, middleweight
  • Mohammed Touchassie vs. Eduard Aleksanyan, middleweight

Prelims

  • Eduard Gafencu vs. Teodor Hristov, welterweight
  • Chris Wunn vs. Dragomir Petrov, lightweight

