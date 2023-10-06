Leigh Wood defends his WBA featherweight title against former world champion Josh Warrington on Saturday, October 7 at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England. The pair battles it out in the main event live on DAZN.

Ahead of their 12-round all-British championship clash, the fighters hosted the final press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

Both expressed their confidence in victory. Wood promised a dominant performance. Warrington said he was going to hurt his opponent.

Leigh Wood: KO is a possibility

Two-time and current WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) puts his title on the line for the first time in his second reign. Nottingham’s 35-year-old reclaimed the belt in May, when he defeated Mauricio Lara by unanimous decision in the rematch.

“I don’t think that my power will be the key to victory, but I have got it if I need it,” Leigh Wood said. “Three fights inside eight months, I’m coming towards the end of my career and I said I wanted to be busy while I’ve got the chance to be busy, because there’s a time I can see creeping up on me where I won’t have the choice. I love boxing, I love this fight with a former champion in the other corner, and I am ready. Power won’t be the deciding factor, there’s a lot of other things that go around it. The culture of trainers in this country that say ‘whoever wants it more will win, whoever is the strongest and hits the hardest will win, whoever is the fittest will win’. It’s not, my team are changing the game and there’s a lot more to boxing than people see. My perception has changed since being with Ben and you will see that on Saturday night.

“The Lara rematch was the best I’ve felt. After the loss, I said I could have gone back in with him ten minutes later, I knew the mistakes I made and the adjustments needed, it was a frustrating night in Nottingham packed with my own fans, but the fast turnaround suited me, I’ve had a little break and holiday to switch off but then back in the gym, and here we are, it’s come around just like that.

“Josh has had some really good wins, possibly better than mine. He’s here because of those credentials, not any other reason. It’s going to be an electric atmosphere and I’m expecting it to be the best I’ve ever witnessed, especially on my ring walk, we’ve sold more tickets than we’ve ever done so it’s going to be a great night and one that will go down in history. I want to remembered as one of the best Featherweights from this country and one of the best fighters from my own city.

“A KO is a possibility, I am not going to go out there banking on knocking him out, but I am going to be dominant. I know Josh is very tough, I’ve been ringside for a number of his fights, especially the Kiko fight, that sticks out for me. He got hurt and he was close to being stopped himself when he got his stoppage, so I know he can bite down and give everything he needs to, but at what cost because there will be times in this fight when he needs to work extremely hard just to win a moment, and I will make him pay for those moments.”

Josh Warrington: I have enough to hurt you

Former two-time IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) lost the title last December, when he dropped a majority decision against Luis Alberto Lopez. The 32-year-old of Leeds looks to once again become champion.

“I’m not offended that I am not the favourite, if anything it’s motivation,” Josh Warrington. “Leigh is the champion, and I’ve been given this opportunity so I am very grateful for that. What does annoy me is being written off, I’m finished, that’s given me the bit between my teeth. Last year I dominated Kiko Martinez inside seven rounds and I dominated the second half of the Lopez fight, and people are talking about how well he’s done since our fight.

“I’m hungry, I haven’t felt like this for a long time and throughout this camp and the whole year, my head has been in a very good place, focused, and I think that the only reason I’ve lost before is mindset. Physically I’m always good, I live in the gym and I am obsessed with training, so the mindset has let me down in the past.

“Time goes on, I’ve been in this sport a long time and there’s a few more grey hairs and the hairline starts a bit further back now, but I feel mature as far as my boxing brain. I would think about the big fights and that 12 rounds is a long time, but it’s not, 36 minutes is not a long time. I know I can adapt and my boxing brain has matured, working on setting up shots, my power and strength have developed. At times, I’ve been economical with punches instead of throwing 85 punch combinations, setting up the shots a little more. You have stages of your career and I am at a good one in this moment in time, but it’s easy to say that, I need to show it on Saturday night.

“My knockouts have come at championship level, the stoppages have come when it’s mattered the most. I know I can dig. It was 15 fights before I got my first stoppage, I didn’t get any coming up against journeymen and people were maybe right to think that I wasn’t a puncher but that was a bit down to my style, not sitting down on the punches. But I have got the KOs and stoppages when it has mattered. I am not a one-punch KO guy, an Edwin Valero type, but I know I have enough to hurt you and I don’t worry about what anyone else thinks, I know I have enough to hurt Leigh and I am very confident that he doesn’t hear the final bell.

“I always visualise different moments and scenarios, I just have a really strong feeling that this one doesn’t see the final bell. It’s alright having power, but being able to take a shot is another thing, so it’s something that’s stuck with me through this camp that this is going to end early and I will be once, twice, three times a champion.”

The co-main event features Terri Harper (14-1-1, 6 KOs) of the UK defending her WBA super welterweight title against former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs) of Norway by way of Colombia. In addition, the vacant WBO super welterweight title is on the line. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In Australia, Wood vs Warrington airs live on Sunday, October 8.