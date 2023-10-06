Subscribe
Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington weigh-in results

Leigh Wood defends WBA featherweight title against Josh Warrington at Utilita Arena Sheffield

Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) and Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) battle it out live on DAZN from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, October 7. The all-British contest features two-time and current WBA featherweight champion of Gedling defending his title against former two-time IBF featherweight champion of Leeds. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 8.

In the co-main event, Terri Harper (14-1-1, 6 KOs) defends her WBA super welterweight title against former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs). In addition, the vacant WBO super welterweight strap is on the line. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, Kieron Conway (19-3-1, 4 KOs) takes on Linus Udofia (18-1, 9 KOs) in a 12-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Hopey Price (11-0, 4 KOs) faces Connor Coghill (14-0, 1 KOs) in a 12-rounder at featherweight.

Get Wood vs Warrington full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Wood vs Warrington fight card

Main card

  • Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington, 12 rounds, featherweight – Wood’s WBA featherweight title
  • Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Harper’s WBA super welterweight title, vacant WBO super welterweight title
  • Kieron Conway vs. Linus Udofia, 12 rounds, middleweight
  • Hopey Price vs. Connor Coghill, 12 rounds, featherweight

Prelims

  • Junaid Bostan vs. Corey McCulloch, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Nico Leivars vs. Ryan Walker, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Cameron Vuong vs. Engel Gomez, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Koby McNamara vs. Francisco Rodriguez, 6 rounds, bantamweight

