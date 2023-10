UFC Vegas 80 weigh-in results, Dawson vs Green

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 7. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Grant Dawson (20-1-1) of Cambria, Wisconsin takes on Bobby Green (30-14-1, 1 NC) of San Bernardino, California at lightweight. The all-American bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Joseph Pyfer (11-2) of Media, Pennsylvania, USA goes up against Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5) of Accra, Ghana at middleweight.

Get UFC Vegas 80: Dawson vs Green full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC Vegas 80 fight card

Main card

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Joseph Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo

Preliminary card

Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita

Qileng Aori vs. Johnny Munoz Jr

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata

Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonc

Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 8 live on Kayo.