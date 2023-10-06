Subscribe
Zurdo Ramirez looks to repeat Las Vegas victory, Joe Smith Jr set to make statement

Zurdo vs Smith at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez primed for Joe Smith Jr fight in Las Vegas
Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez

Former world champions Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr square off on Saturday, October 7 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Both fighters make their ring return as well as debut at cruiserweight. The 12-round bout airs live on DAZN.

Ahead of the event, the fighters hosted the final press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

Former WBO super middleweight champion “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) was in action last November, when he challenged Dmitry Bivol for his WBA light heavyweight title, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision. Mazatlan, Mexico’s 32-year-old was expected to face Gabriel Rosado in March, but the fight was canceled after he was unable to make the light heavyweight limit.

“Thank you everyone for being here,” said “Zurdo” Ramirez. “I want to thank God for this. I am blessed to be here. Thank you Golden Boy, and Joe Smith for taking the fight. The first time I fought in Las Vegas was at the Cosmopolitan and I want to repeat what happened last time and have my hand lifted in the air in victory.”

Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr
Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr

Joe Smith Jr (28-4, 22 KOs) is coming off the defeat via second-round TKO against Artur Beterbiev in June 2022. The 33-year-old of Long Island, New York is a former WBO light heavyweight champion.

“Like I said, I’m glad to be back,” said Joe Smith Jr. “I’d like to thank Golden Boy Promotions and Star Boxing for this opportunity. Looking forward to this Saturday. Thank you Zurdo for this opportunity. This weekend, I’m looking to make another statement.”

Joe Smith Jr
Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr go face to face
Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr go face to face

The co-main event features Bektemir Melikuziev (12-1, 9 KOs) up against Alantez Fox (28-4-1, 13 KOs). The 10-round clash pits WBA Intercontinental super middleweight titleholder of Indio, California by way of Shoimbek, Uzbekistan against former world title challenger of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

In the UK and Australia, Zurdo vs Smith airs live on October 8.

