Zurdo Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr weigh-in results

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) and Joe Smith Jr (28-4, 22 KOs) battle it out live on DAZN from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, October 7. The contest features Mexican former super middleweight champion up against American former light heavyweight champion. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at cruiserweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 8.

In the co-main event, Bektemir Melikuziev (12-1, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan defends his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight belt against former world title challenger Alantez Fox (28-4-1, 13 KOs) of the United States. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, Darius Fulghum (7-0, 7 KOs) goes up against Alan Campa (18-8, 12 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. Plus, Eric Tudor (9-0, 6 KOs) faces Jose Luis Sanchez (13-3-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super welterweight.

Get Zurdo vs Smith full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Zurdo vs Smith fight card

Main card

Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs. Joe Smith Jr, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – WBA cruiserweight title eliminator

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Alantez Fox, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Melikuziev’s WBA Intercontinental title

Darius Fulghum vs. Alan Campa, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Eric Tudor vs. Jose Luis Sanchez, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard