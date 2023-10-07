Subscribe
Glory 89 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Hari vs Jurjendal

Glory 89: Hari vs Jurjendal

Stream Glory 89: Hari vs Jurjendal live results from Burgas, Bulgaria
Badr Hari and Uku Jurjendal at the official weigh-in ceremony | Glory

Glory 89: Hari vs Jurjendal airs live stream from Arena Burgas in Burgas, Bulgaria on Saturday, Saturday, October 7. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts, a pair of heavyweight Grand Prix qualifiers and a championship clash.

Dutch-Moroccan K-1 legend Badr Hari (106-16, 92 KO) headlines the show in a three-round heavyweight Grand Prix qualifier against Uku Jurjendal (19-8, 15 KO) of Estonia. The winner is set to advance to the end of year eight-man knockout tournament with $500K at stake.

The main event bout pits featherweight champion Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 (168-39-3, 27 KO) of Thailand against Spanish-Colombian contender David Mejia (61-15, 18 KOs). In the co-main event, Bulgarian Stoyan Koprivlenski (18-6, 6 KO) looks to avenge a split decision defeat when he faces Romanian Sorin Caliniuc (11-1) in the rematch.

Also on the card, Levi Rigters (14-1, 6 KO) meets his Dutch-fellow Martin Terpstra (26-6, 13 KO) in the second heavyweight Grand Prix Qualifier. Plus, Luis Tavares (63-9, 21 KO) of Netherlands and Bogdan Stoica (57-13, 40 KO) of Romania square off at light heavyweight.

In addition, Bulgarian Aleksandar Petrov (34-6) and Eduard Aleksanyan (18-4, 5 KO) go up against Karim Mabrouk (36-5-1) of Austria and Mohammed Touchassie (14-0, 11 KO) of Morocco in the respective middleweight bouts. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 8.

Glory 89 Burgas – How to watch & start time

Netherlands

Broadcast: Videoland
Date: Saturday, Saturday, October 7
Time: 8 pm CET

USA and UK

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, Saturday, October 7
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, October 8
Time: 5 am AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location

Watch on FITE

Glory 89 fight card

Get Glory 89: Hari vs Jurjendal full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 vs. David Mejia, featherweight – Petpanomrung’s Glory title
  • Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Sorin Caliniuc, lightweight
  • Levi Rigters vs. Martin Terpstra, heavyweight – Grand Prix Qualifier
  • Badr Hari vs. Uku Jurjendal, heavyweight – Grand Prix Qualifier
  • Luis Tavares vs. Bogdan Stoica, catchweight
  • Aleksandar Petrov vs. Karim Mabrouk, middleweight
  • Mohammed Touchassie vs. Eduard Aleksanyan, middleweight

Prelims

  • Eduard Gafencu vs. Teodor Hristov, welterweight
  • Chris Wunn vs. Dragomir Petrov, lightweight

