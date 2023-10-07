Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington prelims

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington free prelims air live from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, October 7, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, Nico Leivars (4-0-1) takes on Ryan Walker (12-5, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight. As well, Cameron Vuong makes his pro boxing debut in a six-round super featherweight match against Engel Gomez (8-18-1, 4 KOs). Kicking off the action, Koby McNamara (5-0) goes up against Francisco Rodriguez (1-17, 1 KOs) in a six-rounder at bantamweight.

In the 12-round main event, two-time and current WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) defends his title against former two-time IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs).

In the 10-round co-main event, Terri Harper (14-1-1, 6 KOs) defends her WBA super welterweight belt against former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs). The vacant WBO super welterweight strap is also at stake.

In Australia, Wood vs Warrington airs live on Sunday, October 8.