Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington battle it out in the main event live stream from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, October 7. The all-British contest features Gedling’s WBA featherweight champion up against former world champion of Leeds. The title bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, October 8.
Two-time and current WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) makes the first defence of his belt in his second reign. Former two-time IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) looks to once again become champion and rebound from the defeat by majority decision against Luis Alberto Lopez.
In the 10-round co-main event, WBA super welterweight champion Terri Harper (14-1-1, 6 KOs) of the UK defends her title against former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs) of Norway by way of Colombia. In addition, the vacant WBO super welterweight title is on the line.
Also on the card, a 12-round British title eliminator pitting British Kieron Conway (19-3-1, 4 KOs) against Linus Udofia (18-1, 9 KOs) of the UK by way of Nigeria. The WBA Intercontinental middleweight title is also on the line.
As well, Hopey Price (11-0, 4 KOs) and Connor Coghill (14-0, 1 KOs) contest for WBA Continental featherweight title in the 12-round bout that also serves as the British title eliminator. Kicking off the action, Junaid Bostan (6-0, 5 KOs) of the UK and Corey McCulloch (7-3-1, 2 KOs) of Scotland go head to head in an eight-rounder at super welterweight.
Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington start time
UK and USA
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, October 7
Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Prelims: 4:55 pm BST / 11:55 am ET / 8:55 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, October 8
Time: 5 am AEDT
Prelims: 2:55 am AEDT
Wood vs Warrington fight card
Get Wood vs Warrington full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington, 12 rounds, featherweight – Wood’s WBA featherweight title
- Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Harper’s WBA super welterweight title, vacant WBO super welterweight title
- Kieron Conway vs. Linus Udofia, 12 rounds, middleweight
- Hopey Price vs. Connor Coghill, 12 rounds, featherweight
- Junaid Bostan vs. Corey McCulloch, 8 rounds, super welterweight
Prelims (Before The Bell)
- Nico Leivars vs. Ryan Walker, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
- Cameron Vuong vs. Engel Gomez, 6 rounds, super featherweight
- Koby McNamara vs. Francisco Rodriguez, 6 rounds, bantamweight