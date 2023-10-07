Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington battle it out in the main event live stream from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, October 7. The all-British contest features Gedling’s WBA featherweight champion up against former world champion of Leeds. The title bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, October 8.

Two-time and current WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) makes the first defence of his belt in his second reign. Former two-time IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) looks to once again become champion and rebound from the defeat by majority decision against Luis Alberto Lopez.

In the 10-round co-main event, WBA super welterweight champion Terri Harper (14-1-1, 6 KOs) of the UK defends her title against former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs) of Norway by way of Colombia. In addition, the vacant WBO super welterweight title is on the line.

Also on the card, a 12-round British title eliminator pitting British Kieron Conway (19-3-1, 4 KOs) against Linus Udofia (18-1, 9 KOs) of the UK by way of Nigeria. The WBA Intercontinental middleweight title is also on the line.

As well, Hopey Price (11-0, 4 KOs) and Connor Coghill (14-0, 1 KOs) contest for WBA Continental featherweight title in the 12-round bout that also serves as the British title eliminator. Kicking off the action, Junaid Bostan (6-0, 5 KOs) of the UK and Corey McCulloch (7-3-1, 2 KOs) of Scotland go head to head in an eight-rounder at super welterweight.

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington start time

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 4:55 pm BST / 11:55 am ET / 8:55 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, October 8

Time: 5 am AEDT

Prelims: 2:55 am AEDT

Wood vs Warrington fight card

Get Wood vs Warrington full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington, 12 rounds, featherweight – Wood’s WBA featherweight title

Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Harper’s WBA super welterweight title, vacant WBO super welterweight title

Kieron Conway vs. Linus Udofia, 12 rounds, middleweight

Hopey Price vs. Connor Coghill, 12 rounds, featherweight

Junaid Bostan vs. Corey McCulloch, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Prelims (Before The Bell)

Nico Leivars vs. Ryan Walker, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Cameron Vuong vs. Engel Gomez, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Koby McNamara vs. Francisco Rodriguez, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington results