Parviz Iskenderov
Uku Jurjendal defeats Badr Hari at Glory 89
Uku Jurjendal dominates Badr Hari in their Heavyweight Grand Prix qualifier | Glory

K-1 legend Badr Hari came out short in his ring return at Glory 89 on October 7 in Burgas, Bulgaria, where he faced Uku Jurjendal. The pair squared off in the headliner of the show, battling it out for the chance to compete at end of year eight-man knockout tournament with $500K at stake.

The scheduled for three rounds Heavyweight Grand Prix qualifier ended prior to the final bell. Jurjendal (20-8, 15 KO) of Estonia dominated Dutch-Moroccan kickboxing veteran Hari (106-17, 92 KO), sending him to the canvas a number of times throughout the fight. The official time of stoppage was 47 seconds into the second round.

Uku Jurjendal vs Badr Hari
Uku Jurjendal in his bout against Badr Hari | Glory
Uku Jurjendal vs Badr Hari
Uku Jurjendal and Badr Hari in their Heavyweight Grand Prix qualifier
Uku Jurjendal victorious over Badr Hari
Uku Jurjendal victorious over Badr Hari | Glory

In the main event, Thai champion Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 (169-39-3, 27 KO) retained his Glory featherweight title by split decision against Spanish-Colombian contender David Mejia (61-16, 18 KOs). After five rounds, the scores were 49-46, 46-49, 48-47, 50-45 and 50-45.

In the co-main event, Stoyan Koprivlenski (19-6, 6 KO) of Bulgaria took the revenge against his old rival Sorin Caliniuc (11-2) of Romania. The representative of the country-host scored the win by unanimous decision. After three rounds at lightweight, the scores were 30-27, 29-27, 29-27, 29-27 and 29-27.

Also on the card, Levi Rigters (15-1, 7 KO) knocked out his Dutch-fellow Martin Terpstra (26-7, 13 KO) in the first round. With the win he secured his spot in the Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Get Glory 89 full fight card results.

