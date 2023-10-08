K-1 legend Badr Hari came out short in his ring return at Glory 89 on October 7 in Burgas, Bulgaria, where he faced Uku Jurjendal. The pair squared off in the headliner of the show, battling it out for the chance to compete at end of year eight-man knockout tournament with $500K at stake.

The scheduled for three rounds Heavyweight Grand Prix qualifier ended prior to the final bell. Jurjendal (20-8, 15 KO) of Estonia dominated Dutch-Moroccan kickboxing veteran Hari (106-17, 92 KO), sending him to the canvas a number of times throughout the fight. The official time of stoppage was 47 seconds into the second round.

Uku Jurjendal in his bout against Badr Hari | Glory

Uku Jurjendal and Badr Hari in their Heavyweight Grand Prix qualifier

Uku Jurjendal victorious over Badr Hari | Glory

In the main event, Thai champion Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 (169-39-3, 27 KO) retained his Glory featherweight title by split decision against Spanish-Colombian contender David Mejia (61-16, 18 KOs). After five rounds, the scores were 49-46, 46-49, 48-47, 50-45 and 50-45.

In the co-main event, Stoyan Koprivlenski (19-6, 6 KO) of Bulgaria took the revenge against his old rival Sorin Caliniuc (11-2) of Romania. The representative of the country-host scored the win by unanimous decision. After three rounds at lightweight, the scores were 30-27, 29-27, 29-27, 29-27 and 29-27.

Also on the card, Levi Rigters (15-1, 7 KO) knocked out his Dutch-fellow Martin Terpstra (26-7, 13 KO) in the first round. With the win he secured his spot in the Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Get Glory 89 full fight card results.