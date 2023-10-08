Bektemir Melikuziev dominates & stops Alantez Fox in four rounds

Bektemir Melikuziev came out victorious when he faced Alantez Fox at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, October 7. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card, topped by Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr. The event aired live on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds super middleweight bout didn’t go the full distance. Indio, California-based Melikuziev claimed the win via stoppage, sending Fox to the canvas with a body shot along the way. Referee Allen Huggins waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 44 seconds into the fourth round after another series of unanswered shots landed.

With the victory, Bektemir Melikuziev improved to 13-1, 10 KOs. The 27-year-old native of Shoimbek, Uzbekistan also retained his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title.

Alantez Fox dropped to 28-5-1, 13 KOs. The 31-year-old former world title challenger of Upper Marlboro, Maryland suffered his third defeat in a row.

“I learned my lesson [on avenging the loss against Gabriel Rosado],” said Bektemir Melikuziev. “This was the most awkward fighter at 168 I’ve fought. I want to fight everyone at 168. If you don’t want to fight, get out of the way!”

Bektemir Melikuziev TKO’s Alantez Fox in Round 4

And down goes Fox!! #ZurdoSmith | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/XFoYYD9ddB — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 8, 2023

That's all!! The fight is over!#ZurdoSmith | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/RM8rb4tHCB — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 8, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 8.

