Bellator 300 results, time, live stream, how to watch, Nurmagomedov vs Primus

Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus

Stream Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus live results from San Diego
Usman Nurmagomedov and Brent Primus at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their main event bout at Bellator 300 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA, USA on Saturday, October 7, 2023 | Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus airs live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, October 7. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with three titles contested on the night.

In the five-round main event, undefeated 155-pound champion Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0) defends his title against No. 4-ranked Brent Primus (12-3). The pair squares off in the semifinal bout of the one-million-dollar Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix.

In the co-main event, Cris Cyborg (26-2, 1 NC) defends her featherweight title against top ranked contender Cat Zingano (14-4). The bout is also scheduled for five rounds.

In addition, flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (19-7) defends her strap in the five-rounder against former champion and No. 2-ranked contender Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2). The latter missed weight and is not eligible to take the belt in case of victory.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 8.

Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus start time

United States

Broadcast: Paramount+ with Showtime
Date: Saturday, October 7
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

Watch on Paramount+ with Showtime

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play
Date: Sunday, October 8
Time: 1 pm AEDT
Prelims: 9:30 am AEDT

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus from practically anywhere.

Bellator 300 fight card

Get Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus – Nurmagomedov’s Bellator lightweight title, Bellator World Grand Prix semifinal
  • Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano – Cyborg’s Bellator featherweight title
  • Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Carmouche’s Bellator flyweight title

Preliminary card

  • Lorrany Santos vs. Jackie Cataline
  • Dmytrii Hrytsenko vs. Justin Montalvo
  • Bryce Meredith vs. Miguel Peimbert
  • Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia
  • Sara McMann vs. Leah McCourt
  • Sergio Cossio vs. Jesse Roberts
  • Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka III
  • Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi
  • Doveltdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Maciej Rozanski
  • Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado
  • Romero Cotton vs. Grant Neal
  • Ilara Joanne vs. Jena Bishop
  • Josh Hokit vs. Spencer Smith

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

