Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus airs live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, October 7. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with three titles contested on the night.

In the five-round main event, undefeated 155-pound champion Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0) defends his title against No. 4-ranked Brent Primus (12-3). The pair squares off in the semifinal bout of the one-million-dollar Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix.

In the co-main event, Cris Cyborg (26-2, 1 NC) defends her featherweight title against top ranked contender Cat Zingano (14-4). The bout is also scheduled for five rounds.

In addition, flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (19-7) defends her strap in the five-rounder against former champion and No. 2-ranked contender Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2). The latter missed weight and is not eligible to take the belt in case of victory.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 8.

Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus start time

United States

Broadcast: Paramount+ with Showtime

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play

Date: Sunday, October 8

Time: 1 pm AEDT

Prelims: 9:30 am AEDT

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus from practically anywhere.

Bellator 300 fight card

Get Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus – Nurmagomedov’s Bellator lightweight title, Bellator World Grand Prix semifinal

Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano – Cyborg’s Bellator featherweight title

Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Carmouche’s Bellator flyweight title

Preliminary card