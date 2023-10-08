Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus airs live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, October 7. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with three titles contested on the night.
In the five-round main event, undefeated 155-pound champion Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0) defends his title against No. 4-ranked Brent Primus (12-3). The pair squares off in the semifinal bout of the one-million-dollar Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix.
In the co-main event, Cris Cyborg (26-2, 1 NC) defends her featherweight title against top ranked contender Cat Zingano (14-4). The bout is also scheduled for five rounds.
In addition, flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (19-7) defends her strap in the five-rounder against former champion and No. 2-ranked contender Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2). The latter missed weight and is not eligible to take the belt in case of victory.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 8.
Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus start time
United States
Broadcast: Paramount+ with Showtime
Date: Saturday, October 7
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: 10 Play
Date: Sunday, October 8
Time: 1 pm AEDT
Prelims: 9:30 am AEDT
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus from practically anywhere.
Bellator 300 fight card
Get Bellator 300: Nurmagomedov vs Primus full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus – Nurmagomedov’s Bellator lightweight title, Bellator World Grand Prix semifinal
- Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano – Cyborg’s Bellator featherweight title
- Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Carmouche’s Bellator flyweight title
Preliminary card
- Lorrany Santos vs. Jackie Cataline
- Dmytrii Hrytsenko vs. Justin Montalvo
- Bryce Meredith vs. Miguel Peimbert
- Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia
- Sara McMann vs. Leah McCourt
- Sergio Cossio vs. Jesse Roberts
- Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka III
- Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi
- Doveltdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Maciej Rozanski
- Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado
- Romero Cotton vs. Grant Neal
- Ilara Joanne vs. Jena Bishop
- Josh Hokit vs. Spencer Smith