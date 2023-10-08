Kim Clavel and Evelin Nazarena Bermudez battle it out in the main event live stream from Place Bell in Laval, Canada on Saturday, October 7. The contest features former world champion of Montreal challenging unified IBF and WBO light flyweight champion of Argentina. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, October 8.

33-year-old Kim Clavel (17-1, 3 KOs) is a former WBC light flyweight titleholder, who aims to once again become champion. 27-year-old Evelin Nazarena Bermudez (18-1-1, 6 KOs) makes the first defense of the belts that she landed in March by unanimous decision against Tania Enriquez.

The co-main event pits Sebastian Bouchard (20-2-1, 9 KOs) against undefeated Mazlum Akdeniz (18-0, 8 KOs). The pair battles it out for the WBC International welterweight title. The all-Canadian bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Clavel vs Bermudez undercard bouts, Marie Pier Houle (8-1-1, 2 KOs) of Canada and Cindy Reyes Espinoza (4-1, 0 KOs) of Mexico square off in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. As well, 2020 Canadian Olympian Caroline Veyre (5-0, 0 KOs) takes on Jessica Bellusci (4-0, 2 KOs) of Italy in an eight-rounder at featherweight. Plus, Derek Pomerleau (5-0, 3 KOs) of Canada faces Michal Chludil (3-1-2, 2 KOs) of Czech Republic in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Kim Clavel vs Evelin Nazarena Bermudez – How to watch & start time

USA and Canada

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, October 8

Time: 12 am BST / 10 am AEDT

Clavel vs Bermudez fight card

Get Clavel vs Bermudez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Kim Clavel vs. Evelin Nazarena Bermudez

Sebastien Bouchard vs. Mazlum Akdeniz

Marie-Pier Houle vs. Cindy Reyes Espinoza

Caroline Veyre vs. Jessica Bellusci

Derek Pomerleau vs. Michal Chludil

Kim Clavel vs Evelin Nazarena Bermudez results