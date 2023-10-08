Subscribe
Clavel vs Bermudez results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Kim Clavel challenges Evelin Nazarena Bermudez for unified IBF and WBO junior flyweight titles live from Laval, Canada

Stream Kim Clavel vs Evelin Nazarena Bermudez live results from Laval, Canada
Kim Clavel and Evelin Nazarena Bermudez at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Place Bell in Laval, Canada on Saturday, October 7, 2023 | Katia Banel

Kim Clavel and Evelin Nazarena Bermudez battle it out in the main event live stream from Place Bell in Laval, Canada on Saturday, October 7. The contest features former world champion of Montreal challenging unified IBF and WBO light flyweight champion of Argentina. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, October 8.

33-year-old Kim Clavel (17-1, 3 KOs) is a former WBC light flyweight titleholder, who aims to once again become champion. 27-year-old Evelin Nazarena Bermudez (18-1-1, 6 KOs) makes the first defense of the belts that she landed in March by unanimous decision against Tania Enriquez.

The co-main event pits Sebastian Bouchard (20-2-1, 9 KOs) against undefeated Mazlum Akdeniz (18-0, 8 KOs). The pair battles it out for the WBC International welterweight title. The all-Canadian bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Clavel vs Bermudez undercard bouts, Marie Pier Houle (8-1-1, 2 KOs) of Canada and Cindy Reyes Espinoza (4-1, 0 KOs) of Mexico square off in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. As well, 2020 Canadian Olympian Caroline Veyre (5-0, 0 KOs) takes on Jessica Bellusci (4-0, 2 KOs) of Italy in an eight-rounder at featherweight. Plus, Derek Pomerleau (5-0, 3 KOs) of Canada faces Michal Chludil (3-1-2, 2 KOs) of Czech Republic in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Kim Clavel vs Evelin Nazarena Bermudez – How to watch & start time

USA and Canada

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, October 7
Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, October 8
Time: 12 am BST / 10 am AEDT

Watch on FITE

Clavel vs Bermudez fight card

Get Clavel vs Bermudez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Kim Clavel vs. Evelin Nazarena Bermudez
  • Sebastien Bouchard vs. Mazlum Akdeniz
  • Marie-Pier Houle vs. Cindy Reyes Espinoza
  • Caroline Veyre vs. Jessica Bellusci
  • Derek Pomerleau vs. Michal Chludil

Kim Clavel vs Evelin Nazarena Bermudez results

