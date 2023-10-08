Subscribe
HomeUFC

Drew Dober drops & stops Ricky Glenn in first round at UFC Vegas 80

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green

MMANewsResultsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

Drew Dober returned to winning ways when he faced Ricky Glenn on Saturday, October 7 at UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green. The event aired live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

The lightweight bout didn’t go the distance. The 34-year-old Omaha, Nebraska native floored and dominated his 34-year-old opponent from Marshalltown, Iowa with punches. The referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 36 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, Drew Dober improved to 27-12, 1 NC and rebounded from the defeat suffered against Matt Frevola in May. Ricky Glenn dropped to 22-8-2 and lost his second fight in a row.

Drew Dober TKO’s Ricky Glenn

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 8 live on Kayo.

Get UFC Vegas 80: Dawson vs Green full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.