Drew Dober returned to winning ways when he faced Ricky Glenn on Saturday, October 7 at UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green. The event aired live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

The lightweight bout didn’t go the distance. The 34-year-old Omaha, Nebraska native floored and dominated his 34-year-old opponent from Marshalltown, Iowa with punches. The referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 36 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, Drew Dober improved to 27-12, 1 NC and rebounded from the defeat suffered against Matt Frevola in May. Ricky Glenn dropped to 22-8-2 and lost his second fight in a row.

Drew Dober TKO’s Ricky Glenn

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 8 live on Kayo.

