Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr squared off in the main event live on DAZN from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, October 7. The contest featured Mexico’s former super middleweight champion up against former light heavyweight champion of the United States. Both fighters made their respective ring return and debut at cruiserweight.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, all three judges scored the fight 99-91 in favor of “Zurdo” Ramirez.

With the victory by unanimous decision, “Zurdo” Ramirez made his successful ring return and improved to 45-1, 30 KOs. The 32-year-old former WBO super middleweight champion of Mazatlan, Mexico returned to winning ways after dropping a unanimous decision against Dmitry Bivol last November.

Joe Smith Jr dropped to 28-5, 22 KOs. The 33-year-old former WBO light heavyweight champion of Long Island, New York suffered his second loss in a row, following the defeat via second-round TKO against Artur Beterbiev in June 2022.

“This is a new beginning for me,” said Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. “I came back stronger, faster and I came forward. I was a lot smarter in the ring. I think it was a great performance for me. I don’t have anything to say except thank you, Joe Smith, I think he’s a great fighter and tough opponent. I wish him all the best. We had to take care of business in the ring. I felt like I was ahead on the cards. I never took any chances because he has heavy hands and brings a lot of heat to the ring.”

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 8.

Check out Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr full fight video highlights below.

Zurdo vs Smith full fight video highlights

Here comes Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez.

LIVE NOW THE MAIN EVENT ????



Who you got? Comment below ?? #ZurdoSmith | LIVE on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/I0doxw8Xi4 — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 8, 2023

Flying fists.

Round 4 and we're enjoying the action between Zurdo and Joe Smith Jr!#ZurdoSmith | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/Ub6ObGVoXO — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 8, 2023

These two!! Ending the round on a strong note!#ZurdoSmith | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/H1KaZ1ap6E — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 8, 2023

Joe Smith Jr. said ????????#ZurdoSmith | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/dCSuNxb5Y5 — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 8, 2023

A Standing Ovation!! So let's hear it…how do you see this fight?



waiting now for the scorecards…#ZurdoSmith | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/EXlbzuta45 — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 8, 2023

Zurdo with a strong LEFT ?#ZurdoSmith | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/HjSLaVZlaf — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 8, 2023

Verdict.

Zurdo is successful in his Cruiserweight debut!#ZurdoSmith | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/diPiPQaDli — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 8, 2023

Post-fight.

