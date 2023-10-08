Subscribe
Zurdo vs Smith results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Stream Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr live results from Las Vegas
Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr at the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, USA on October 7, 2023 | Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda

Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr square off in the main event live stream from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, October 7. The contest pits former super middleweight champion of Mexico up against former light heavyweight champion of the United States. Both fighters make their respective ring return, as well as debut at cruiserweight. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, October 8.

32-year-old former WBO super middleweight champion “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlan, Mexico looks to get back back to winning ways after dropping a unanimous decision against Dmitry Bivol last November. 33-year-old former WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr (28-4, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York eyes to rebound from the defeat via second-round TKO against Artur Beterbiev in June 2022.

In the co-main event, Indio, California-based Bektemir Melikuziev (12-1, 9 KOs) of Shoimbek, Uzbekistan defends his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title against former world title challenger Alantez Fox (28-4-1, 13 KOs) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Zurdo vs Smith undercard bouts, Darius Fulghum (7-0, 7 KOs) of El Paso, Texas and Alan Campa (18-8, 12 KOs) of Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico clash in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. As well, Eric Tudor (9-0, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Jose Luis Sanchez (13-3-1, 4 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico go toe-to-toe in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, October 7
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 5:05 pm ET / 2:05 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, October 8
Time: 1 am BST / 11 am AEDT
Prelims: 10:05 pm BST / 8:05 am AEDT

Zurdo vs Smith fight card

Get Zurdo vs Smith full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs. Joe Smith Jr, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – WBA cruiserweight title eliminator
  • Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Alantez Fox, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Melikuziev’s WBA Intercontinental title
  • Darius Fulghum vs. Alan Campa, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Eric Tudor vs. Jose Luis Sanchez, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

  • Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Aaron Casper, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Daniel Luna vs. Erick Garcia Benitez, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Jahyae Brown vs. Victor Toney, 8 rounds, middleweight

Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr results

  • Victor Toneydef. Jahyae Brown by majority decision (75-75, 77-75, 77-75)
  • Erick Garcia Benitez def. Daniel Luna by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 39-37)

