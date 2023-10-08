Grant Dawson and Bobby Green squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 80 live stream on ESPN+ from on Saturday, October 7. The contest featured the 29-year-old No. 10-ranked contender of Cambria, Wisconsin up against the 37-year-old lightweight of San Bernardino, California.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the distance. Green sent Dawson to the canvas with a straight left and finished with punches. The fight ended in 33 seconds.

With the victory by KO, Bobby Green improved to 31-14-1, 1 NC and secured his second win in a row. Grant Dawson dropped to 20-2-1, which snapped his three-win streak.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 8 live on Kayo.

Check out Grant Dawson vs Bobby Green full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Dawson vs Green full fight video highlights

Bobby Green makes his Octagon walk.

Coming for his second straight victory!@BobbyKGreen making the walk now at #UFCVegas80 pic.twitter.com/uZx5nOfbZS — UFC (@ufc) October 8, 2023

Here comes Grant Dawson.

Ready to deliver in his first main event!@dawsongrant20y1 wasting no time getting to the Octagon at #UFCVegas80 pic.twitter.com/25DlU409GH — UFC (@ufc) October 8, 2023

Fight time.

Round 1.

Slow-mo.

LO NOQUEAAAAA? @BobbyKGreen consigue la finalización estelar en tan solo segundos #UFCVegas80 pic.twitter.com/jNKap9GU6g — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 8, 2023

Post-fight.

Verdict.

Que final? El ganador estelar @BobbyKGreen después de un KO magistral #UFCVegas80 pic.twitter.com/ZislqzM6r4 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 8, 2023

