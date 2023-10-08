Subscribe
Grant Dawson vs Bobby Green full fight video highlights

Green stops Dawson in 33 seconds at UFC Vegas 80

Grant Dawson and Bobby Green squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 80 live stream on ESPN+ from on Saturday, October 7. The contest featured the 29-year-old No. 10-ranked contender of Cambria, Wisconsin up against the 37-year-old lightweight of San Bernardino, California.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the distance. Green sent Dawson to the canvas with a straight left and finished with punches. The fight ended in 33 seconds.

With the victory by KO, Bobby Green improved to 31-14-1, 1 NC and secured his second win in a row. Grant Dawson dropped to 20-2-1, which snapped his three-win streak.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 8 live on Kayo.

Check out Grant Dawson vs Bobby Green full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Dawson vs Green full fight video highlights

Bobby Green makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Grant Dawson.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Slow-mo.

Post-fight.

Verdict.

Get UFC Vegas 80: Dawson vs Green full fight card results.

