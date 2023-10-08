Grant Dawson and Bobby Green squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 80 live stream on ESPN+ from on Saturday, October 7. The contest featured the 29-year-old No. 10-ranked contender of Cambria, Wisconsin up against the 37-year-old lightweight of San Bernardino, California.
The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the distance. Green sent Dawson to the canvas with a straight left and finished with punches. The fight ended in 33 seconds.
With the victory by KO, Bobby Green improved to 31-14-1, 1 NC and secured his second win in a row. Grant Dawson dropped to 20-2-1, which snapped his three-win streak.
In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 8 live on Kayo.
Check out Grant Dawson vs Bobby Green full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.
Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.
Dawson vs Green full fight video highlights
Bobby Green makes his Octagon walk.
Here comes Grant Dawson.
Fight time.
Round 1.
Slow-mo.
Post-fight.
Verdict.
