Joe Pyfer chokes Abdul Razak Alhassan to sleep in second round at UFC Vegas 80

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green

Parviz Iskenderov

Joe Pyfer secured his fifth win in a row when he faced Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green on Saturday, October 7. The pair squared off in the co-main event live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The scheduled for three rounds bout ended prior to the final horn. The American middleweight claimed the victory via arm-triangle choke, putting Ghanaian mixed martial artist to sleep. While it wasn’t exactly clear whether the latter tried to tap, the referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 5 seconds into the second round, as he was going unconscious.

With the victory by technical submission, Joe Pyfer improved to 12-2. The 27-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alum of Media, Pennsylvania made his second successful appearance inside the Octagon for 2023, following the first-round TKO against Gerald Meerschaert in April.

38-year-old Abdul Razak Alhassan of Accra, Ghana dropped to 12-6.

Joe Pyfer sleeps Abdul Razak Alhassan

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 8 live on Kayo.

Get UFC Vegas 80: Dawson vs Green full fight card results.

