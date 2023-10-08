Leigh Wood successfully defended his WBA featherweight title against former world champion Josh Warrington on October 7 at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England. The pair battled it out in the main event live on DAZN.

The scheduled for 12 rounds all-British world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Wood secured the win via seventh-round TKO, tagging and dropping Warrington with a flurry of punches. Referee Michael Alexander opened an eight count and called it a day at the end of Round 7.

With the win by TKO, two-time WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood improved to 28-3, 17 KOs and made the first successful defense of the belt in his second reign. On the way to victory, in the fourth round Gedling-based champion received a cut over his right eye. The 35-year-old native of Nottingham reclaimed the belt in May by unanimous decision against Mauricio Lara.

Warrington, who got a point deducted prior to the stoppage in the seventh round for punching to the back of the head, dropped to 31-3-1, 8 KOs. Leeds’ 32-year-old former two-time IBF featherweight champion suffered his second defeat in a row, after dropping a majority decision against Luis Alberto Lopez last December.

In the co-main event, British WBA super welterweight champion Terri Harper (14-1-1, 6 KOs) and former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs) of Norway by way of Colombia fought to a majority draw. After 10 rounds the scores were 95-95, 95-95 and 97-93. Harper retained her title, while the WBO super welterweight belt remained vacant.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 8.

Get Wood vs Warrington full fight card results.