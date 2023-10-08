Subscribe
Leigh Wood stops Josh Warrington in seventh round to retain world title

Wood retains WBA featherweight title by TKO against Warrington in Sheffield, England

Parviz Iskenderov

Leigh Wood successfully defended his WBA featherweight title against former world champion Josh Warrington on October 7 at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England. The pair battled it out in the main event live on DAZN.

The scheduled for 12 rounds all-British world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Wood secured the win via seventh-round TKO, tagging and dropping Warrington with a flurry of punches. Referee Michael Alexander opened an eight count and called it a day at the end of Round 7.

With the win by TKO, two-time WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood improved to 28-3, 17 KOs and made the first successful defense of the belt in his second reign. On the way to victory, in the fourth round Gedling-based champion received a cut over his right eye. The 35-year-old native of Nottingham reclaimed the belt in May by unanimous decision against Mauricio Lara.

Warrington, who got a point deducted prior to the stoppage in the seventh round for punching to the back of the head, dropped to 31-3-1, 8 KOs. Leeds’ 32-year-old former two-time IBF featherweight champion suffered his second defeat in a row, after dropping a majority decision against Luis Alberto Lopez last December.

In the co-main event, British WBA super welterweight champion Terri Harper (14-1-1, 6 KOs) and former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs) of Norway by way of Colombia fought to a majority draw. After 10 rounds the scores were 95-95, 95-95 and 97-93. Harper retained her title, while the WBO super welterweight belt remained vacant.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 8.

Get Wood vs Warrington full fight card results.

