Michael Conlan has his next fight date made official for Saturday, December 2 at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he faces Jordan Gill. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout at featherweight. The event airs live on DAZN.

Conlan (18-2, 9 KOs) last fought in May, when he challenged Luis Alberto Lopez for his IBF featherweight title, but was stopped in the fifth round. Before that, Belfast native won a pair of bouts against Karim Guerfi and Miguel Marriaga via first-round TKO and by unanimous decision, respectively. In March 2022, Ireland’s 31-year-old fought Leigh Wood for the WBA featherweight strap, but suffered the defeat via 12th-round TKO. Conlan is now coached by Cuban-American trainer Pedro Diaz.

“I’m delighted to be coming back to the SSE Arena Belfast with Matchroom Boxing and a new coaching team,” Michael Conlan said. “I’ve had many great nights here and I’m looking forward to creating more. Jordan is a good fighter but one standing in my way to where I want to go. December 2 will be a fantastic night of boxing and I can’t wait to see you all there.”

Gill (27-2-1, 8 KOs) was in action last October when he suffered the defeat via fourth-round TKO against Kiko Martinez and lost his European featherweight title. In February 2022, Huntingdon, England’s 29-year-old knocked out Karim Guerfi in Round 9 and claimed the belt. Earlier in his career, he also held the Commonwealth title.

“This is a great fight,” Jordan Gill said. “I think Mick is a world class fighter, and I’m buzzing to get the opportunity to prove my skills. We’ve both had our setbacks and are hungry for World Titles. Belfast will be bouncing and I can’t wait to come over and give everyone a show!”

Among the bouts featured on Conlan vs Gill undercard, Caoimhin Agyarko (13-0, 7 KOs) of Belfast goes up against former British champion Troy Williamson (20-1-1, 14 KOs) of Darlington. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

As well, Tyrone McKenna (23-3-1, 6 KOs) and Lewis Crocker (17-0, 10 KOs) go head to head at welterweight. The all-Belfast clash is also scheduled for 10 rounds.

In addition, local Sean McComb (17-1, 5 KOs) faces former British and Commonwealth champion Sam Maxwell (17-2, 11 KOs) of Liverpool. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Conlan vs Gill fight card

Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill, 12 rounds, featherweight

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Troy Williamson, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Tyrone McKenna vs. Lewis Crocker, 10 rounds, welterweight

Sean McComb vs. Sam Maxwell, 10 rounds, super lightweight

In Australia, Conlan vs Gill airs live on Sunday, December 3.