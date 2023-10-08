Michael Conlan has his next fight date made official for Saturday, December 2 at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he faces Jordan Gill. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout at featherweight. The event airs live on DAZN.
Conlan (18-2, 9 KOs) last fought in May, when he challenged Luis Alberto Lopez for his IBF featherweight title, but was stopped in the fifth round. Before that, Belfast native won a pair of bouts against Karim Guerfi and Miguel Marriaga via first-round TKO and by unanimous decision, respectively. In March 2022, Ireland’s 31-year-old fought Leigh Wood for the WBA featherweight strap, but suffered the defeat via 12th-round TKO. Conlan is now coached by Cuban-American trainer Pedro Diaz.
“I’m delighted to be coming back to the SSE Arena Belfast with Matchroom Boxing and a new coaching team,” Michael Conlan said. “I’ve had many great nights here and I’m looking forward to creating more. Jordan is a good fighter but one standing in my way to where I want to go. December 2 will be a fantastic night of boxing and I can’t wait to see you all there.”
Gill (27-2-1, 8 KOs) was in action last October when he suffered the defeat via fourth-round TKO against Kiko Martinez and lost his European featherweight title. In February 2022, Huntingdon, England’s 29-year-old knocked out Karim Guerfi in Round 9 and claimed the belt. Earlier in his career, he also held the Commonwealth title.
“This is a great fight,” Jordan Gill said. “I think Mick is a world class fighter, and I’m buzzing to get the opportunity to prove my skills. We’ve both had our setbacks and are hungry for World Titles. Belfast will be bouncing and I can’t wait to come over and give everyone a show!”
Among the bouts featured on Conlan vs Gill undercard, Caoimhin Agyarko (13-0, 7 KOs) of Belfast goes up against former British champion Troy Williamson (20-1-1, 14 KOs) of Darlington. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.
As well, Tyrone McKenna (23-3-1, 6 KOs) and Lewis Crocker (17-0, 10 KOs) go head to head at welterweight. The all-Belfast clash is also scheduled for 10 rounds.
In addition, local Sean McComb (17-1, 5 KOs) faces former British and Commonwealth champion Sam Maxwell (17-2, 11 KOs) of Liverpool. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.
Conlan vs Gill fight card
- Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill, 12 rounds, featherweight
- Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Troy Williamson, 10 rounds, super welterweight
- Tyrone McKenna vs. Lewis Crocker, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Sean McComb vs. Sam Maxwell, 10 rounds, super lightweight
In Australia, Conlan vs Gill airs live on Sunday, December 3.