Subscribe
HomeUFC

Nate Maness TKO’s Mateus Mendonca in first round at UFC Vegas 80

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green

MMANewsResultsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

Nate Maness came on top when he faced Mateus Mendonca at UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green. The event aired live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 7.

The scheduled for three rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. The American flyweight dominated his opponent from Brazil with a series of hammers fists . The referee stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 40 seconds into the first round, after the latter ended up on his back pinned to the ground and was no longer able to cover up against punches.

With the victory by TKO, Nate Maness returned to winning ways after suffering a pair of defeats. The 32-year-old native of Jackson, Tennessee improved to 15-3.

Mateus Mendonca of Pindare Mirim, Maranhao dropped to 10-2. The 24-year-old Dana White Contender Series alum lost his second fight in a row.

Nate Maness TKO’s Mateus Mendonca

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 8 live on Kayo.

Get UFC Vegas 80: Dawson vs Green full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.