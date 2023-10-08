Nate Maness came on top when he faced Mateus Mendonca at UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green. The event aired live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 7.

The scheduled for three rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. The American flyweight dominated his opponent from Brazil with a series of hammers fists . The referee stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 40 seconds into the first round, after the latter ended up on his back pinned to the ground and was no longer able to cover up against punches.

With the victory by TKO, Nate Maness returned to winning ways after suffering a pair of defeats. The 32-year-old native of Jackson, Tennessee improved to 15-3.

Mateus Mendonca of Pindare Mirim, Maranhao dropped to 10-2. The 24-year-old Dana White Contender Series alum lost his second fight in a row.

Nate Maness TKO’s Mateus Mendonca

That ground and pound was vicious from Nate Maness ? #UFCVegas80 pic.twitter.com/AUgpNDGtYX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 7, 2023

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 8 live on Kayo.

