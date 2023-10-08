Pat McCormack and Peter Dobson battle it out on Saturday, November 11 at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England. The contest pits unbeaten representative of the country-host against undefeated American, who makes his international debut. The pair squares off in the 10-round bout with the vacant WBA Intercontinental welterweight title on the line.

McCormack vs Dobson headlines the next edition of Matchroom Boxing’s NXTGEN card live on DAZN.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver medallist Pat McCormack (5-0, 4 KOs) was in action in Sheffield in July, when he stopped Tony Dixon in four rounds. In March in Newcastle, the 28-year-old native of Sunderland TKO’d Dario Socci in the eighth round.

“It’s a dream for me to headline a card in Newcastle, against an unbeaten American, it’s a step up and a chance for me make a statement,” McCormack said. “The goal is to eventually bring the regular big nights back to Newcastle.”

Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs) last fought in June 2022 in Atlanta, where he scored a unanimous decision against Rodrigo Damian Coria. In February that year, the 33-year-old of The Bronx, New York defeated Jose Miguel Borrego also by UD.

“Firstly I’d like to thank Matchroom for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent,” Dobson said. “I was scheduled to fight Caoimhin Agyarko last year when he pulled out with an injury. My team has stayed in contact and this opportunity arose.”

“Pat McCormack was a good amateur but with all due respect he’s never seen anything remotely close to my level as a pro. If you check my credentials, I’ve made a career out of showing up and beating guys I wasn’t expected to beat. This won’t be any different. I’ll break him down and stop him in his backyard.”

“To be honest I’d stop this muppet and his brain dead brother in the same night. I genuinely think Eddie Hearn is one of the smartest guys in boxing. Unfortunately I’m going to show him that he f***d up in investing in this liability that is going absolutely nowhere in this sport.”

Among the bouts featured on McCormack vs Dobson undercard, Ewan Mackenzie (8-0, 3 KOs) of Jarrow and Ishmael Davis (11-0, 5 KOs) of Leeds meet in a 10-round super welterweight bout, serving as the English title eliminator. As well, Mark Dickinson (5-0, 1 KO) of West Rainton and Grant Dennis (18-5, 3 KOs) of Chatham go head to head in a 10-round eliminator for the English middleweight belt. Plus, Calum French (4-0, 1 KO) of Gateshead and Shaun Cooper (13-5) of Walsall clash in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Also in action, Jimmy Sains (1-0) of Essex at middleweight and Cameron Vuong (1-0, 1 KOs) of Newcastle at lightweight. In addition, Owen Rees (1-0, 1 KO) of Birltey goes through the ropes at super lightweight and his brother Ben Rees (1-0-1, 1 KO) competes at light heavyweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be announced shortly.

McCormack vs Dobson fight card

The current McCormack vs Dobson fight card looks as the following:

Pat McCormack vs. Peter Dobson, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental welterweight title

Ewan Mackenzie vs. Ishmael Davis, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Mark Dickinson vs. Grant Dennis, 10 rounds, middleweight

Calum French vs. Shaun Cooper, 8 rounds, lightweight

Jimmy Sains vs. TBA, 4 rounds, middleweight

Cameron Vuong vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweight

Owen Rees vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Ben Rees vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 12.