Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Pat McCormack vs Peter Dobson headlines NXTGEN on Nov 11 in Newcastle, England

McCormack vs Dobson for WBA Intercontinental title at Utilita Arena Newcastle

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Pat McCormack vs Peter Dobson date set at Utilita Arena Newcastle
Pat McCormack in his bout against Tony Dixon at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on July 1, 2023 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Pat McCormack and Peter Dobson battle it out on Saturday, November 11 at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England. The contest pits unbeaten representative of the country-host against undefeated American, who makes his international debut. The pair squares off in the 10-round bout with the vacant WBA Intercontinental welterweight title on the line.

McCormack vs Dobson headlines the next edition of Matchroom Boxing’s NXTGEN card live on DAZN.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver medallist Pat McCormack (5-0, 4 KOs) was in action in Sheffield in July, when he stopped Tony Dixon in four rounds. In March in Newcastle, the 28-year-old native of Sunderland TKO’d Dario Socci in the eighth round.

“It’s a dream for me to headline a card in Newcastle, against an unbeaten American, it’s a step up and a chance for me make a statement,” McCormack said. “The goal is to eventually bring the regular big nights back to Newcastle.”

Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs) last fought in June 2022 in Atlanta, where he scored a unanimous decision against Rodrigo Damian Coria. In February that year, the 33-year-old of The Bronx, New York defeated Jose Miguel Borrego also by UD.

“Firstly I’d like to thank Matchroom for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent,” Dobson said. “I was scheduled to fight Caoimhin Agyarko last year when he pulled out with an injury. My team has stayed in contact and this opportunity arose.”

“Pat McCormack was a good amateur but with all due respect he’s never seen anything remotely close to my level as a pro. If you check my credentials, I’ve made a career out of showing up and beating guys I wasn’t expected to beat. This won’t be any different. I’ll break him down and stop him in his backyard.”

“To be honest I’d stop this muppet and his brain dead brother in the same night. I genuinely think Eddie Hearn is one of the smartest guys in boxing. Unfortunately I’m going to show him that he f***d up in investing in this liability that is going absolutely nowhere in this sport.”

Among the bouts featured on McCormack vs Dobson undercard, Ewan Mackenzie (8-0, 3 KOs) of Jarrow and Ishmael Davis (11-0, 5 KOs) of Leeds meet in a 10-round super welterweight bout, serving as the English title eliminator. As well, Mark Dickinson (5-0, 1 KO) of West Rainton and Grant Dennis (18-5, 3 KOs) of Chatham go head to head in a 10-round eliminator for the English middleweight belt. Plus, Calum French (4-0, 1 KO) of Gateshead and Shaun Cooper (13-5) of Walsall clash in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Also in action, Jimmy Sains (1-0) of Essex at middleweight and Cameron Vuong (1-0, 1 KOs) of Newcastle at lightweight. In addition, Owen Rees (1-0, 1 KO) of Birltey goes through the ropes at super lightweight and his brother Ben Rees (1-0-1, 1 KO) competes at light heavyweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be announced shortly.

McCormack vs Dobson fight card

The current McCormack vs Dobson fight card looks as the following:

  • Pat McCormack vs. Peter Dobson, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental welterweight title
  • Ewan Mackenzie vs. Ishmael Davis, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Mark Dickinson vs. Grant Dennis, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Calum French vs. Shaun Cooper, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Jimmy Sains vs. TBA, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Cameron Vuong vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Owen Rees vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Ben Rees vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 12.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.