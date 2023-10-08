UFC Vegas 80 results – Dawson vs Green

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green aka UFC Vegas 80 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 7.

The main event is a five-round all-American lightweight battle between Grant Dawson (20-1-1) and Bobby Green (30-14-1). The co-main event is a middleweight bout pitting Joseph Pyfer (11-2) of the United States against Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5) of Ghana.

Also on the card, Alex Morono (23-8) and Joaquin Buckley (16-6) meet in an all-American contest at welterweight. Plus, Drew Dober (26-12) of the United States faces his compatriot Ricky Gleen (22-7-2) at lightweight. In addition, Bill Algeo (17-7) and Alexander Hernandez (14-6) go head to head in an all-American clash at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 8.

UFC Vegas 80: Dawson vs Green start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, October 7

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Sunday, October 8

Main card: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST

Prelims: 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green results

Get UFC Vegas 80: Dawson vs Green full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Bobby Green vs. Grant Dawson

Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo

Preliminary card