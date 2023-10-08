Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 80 results – Dawson vs Green

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green

MMANewsResultsUFC
Newswire

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green aka UFC Vegas 80 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 7.

The main event is a five-round all-American lightweight battle between Grant Dawson (20-1-1) and Bobby Green (30-14-1). The co-main event is a middleweight bout pitting Joseph Pyfer (11-2) of the United States against Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5) of Ghana.

Also on the card, Alex Morono (23-8) and Joaquin Buckley (16-6) meet in an all-American contest at welterweight. Plus, Drew Dober (26-12) of the United States faces his compatriot Ricky Gleen (22-7-2) at lightweight. In addition, Bill Algeo (17-7) and Alexander Hernandez (14-6) go head to head in an all-American clash at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 8.

UFC Vegas 80: Dawson vs Green start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, October 7
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Sunday, October 8
Main card: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST
Prelims: 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST

Watch on Kayo

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green results

Get UFC Vegas 80: Dawson vs Green full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Bobby Green vs. Grant Dawson
  • Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
  • Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo

Preliminary card

  • Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba – canceled
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Diana Belbita by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Nate Maness def. Mateus Mendonca by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:40)
  • Vanessa Demopoulos def. Kanako Murata by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Qileng Aori def. Johnny Munoz by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • JJ Aldrich def. Montana De La Rosa by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.