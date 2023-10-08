UFC Vegas 80 results – Dawson vs Green

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green aka UFC Vegas 80 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 7.
The main event is a five-round all-American lightweight battle between Grant Dawson (20-1-1) and Bobby Green (30-14-1). The co-main event is a middleweight bout pitting Joseph Pyfer (11-2) of the United States against Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5) of Ghana.
Also on the card, Alex Morono (23-8) and Joaquin Buckley (16-6) meet in an all-American contest at welterweight. Plus, Drew Dober (26-12) of the United States faces his compatriot Ricky Gleen (22-7-2) at lightweight. In addition, Bill Algeo (17-7) and Alexander Hernandez (14-6) go head to head in an all-American clash at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 8.
UFC Vegas 80: Dawson vs Green start time
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, October 7
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Sunday, October 8
Main card: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST
Prelims: 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST
UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green results
Get UFC Vegas 80: Dawson vs Green full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Bobby Green vs. Grant Dawson
- Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
- Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo
Preliminary card
- Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba – canceled
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Diana Belbita by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
- Nate Maness def. Mateus Mendonca by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:40)
- Vanessa Demopoulos def. Kanako Murata by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Qileng Aori def. Johnny Munoz by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- JJ Aldrich def. Montana De La Rosa by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)