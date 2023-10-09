Dana White’s Contender Series 66 fight card

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 7, Week 10 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 10. The fight card features six bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In the featured bout, Ramon Taveras (8-2) and Cortavious Romious (7-1) go head to head in an all-American contest at bantamweight. Also on the card, Rickson Zenidim (14-1) faces his fellow-Brazilian Andre Lima (6-0) at flyweight. As well, Connor Matthews (6-1) of the United States takes on Jair Farias (10-0) of Brazil at featherweight.

Plus, Yuri Panferov (6-0) goes up against Torrez Finney (6-0) of the United States at middleweight. In addition, American Marquel Mederos (7-1) meets Issa Isakov (12-3) of Belgium at lightweight. Rounding out the card, Davi Bittencourt (14-3) and Lucas Rocha (16-1) square off in an all-Brazilian clash at bantamweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 66 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The start time is scheduled for Tuesday, October 10 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, October 11 at 11 am AEDT live on Kayo.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 66 from practically anywhere.

DWCS 66 fight card

