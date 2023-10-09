Tim Tszyu and Brian Mendoza battle it out in the main event at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD on Sunday, October 15. The contest features Australia’s WBO super welterweight champion up against interim WBC titleholder of the United States. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza airs live in the United States is Saturday, October 14.

Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) was in action in June at the same venue, where he eliminated Carlos Ocampo in the first round and retained his interim WBO 154-pound belt. In March, the 28-year-old native of Sydney fought in front of his hometown crowd and stopped former world champion Tony Harrison in the ninth round to land the title. The undefeated Australian was elevated to a full-belt holder the moment the undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo stepped into the ring to challenge Saul “Canelo” Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight title last month.

Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico last fought in April in Carson, where he KO’d Sebastian Fundora in the seventh round and claimed his interim WBC super welterweight belt. In 2022, Las Vegas-based 29-year-old stopped Jeison Rosario and Benjamin Whitaker in the fifth round.

The co-main event pits undefeated Sam Goodman (15-0, 7 KOs) of Australia against former world title challenger Miguel Flores (25-4-1, 12 KOs) of the United States by way of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at featherweight.

Tszyu vs Mendoza tickets

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza tickets to witness all the action on Sunday, October 15 at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD are on sale.

Tszyu vs Mendoza tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 15. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $59.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2:30 pm AEDT.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza in USA

Boxing fans the United States can watch Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza live stream on Showtime, which is available as part of a bundled offering with Paramount+. The date is Saturday, October 14. The start time is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza in other countries

Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Tszyu vs Mendoza from practically anywhere.

Date and time vary by location.

Tszyu vs Mendoza undercard

Among the bouts featured on Tszyu vs Mendoza undercard, Sydney-based Sergei Vorobev (19-1, 13 KOs) and Wade Ryan (21-11, 8 KOs) of Gunnedah, NSW battle it out for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific super welterweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

As well, Nathaniel May (22-3, 13 KOs) of Bunbury, WA and Perth-based Jackson Jon England (14-2, 8 KOs) of Penrith, NSW square off in a 10-rounder for the vacant IBF Australasian super featherweight belt. Plus, Shanell Dargan (2-1-2) of Campbelltown, NSW and Amber Amelia (3-1, 1 KOs) of Gosford, NSW go head to head in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight.

In addition, Hassan Hamdan (6-0, 1 KOs) faces Danvers Cuschieri (3-1, 2 KOs) in an all-Sydney eight-round clash at welterweight. Rounding out the card, Melbourne’s Toese Vousiutu takes on Romulus, Michigan-born Julius Lloyd Long of Auckland, New Zealand in a four-rounder at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Tszyu vs Mendoza fight card

The current Tszyu vs Mendoza fight card looks as the following: