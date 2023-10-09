UFC Vegas 81 fight card – Sodiq Yusuff vs Edson Barboza

UFC Vegas 81 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 14. The main event is a five-round featherweight bout between Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza.

Yusuff (13-2) makes his Octagon return after a year of layoff and is looking for his third straight victory. In his previous outing last October, the 30-year-old of Lagos, Nigeria submitted Don Shainis in the first round. In March 2022, No. 11-ranked featherweight contender scored a unanimous decision against Alex Caceres.

No. 13 Barboza (23-11) last fought in April, when he KO’d Billy Quarantillo in the first round. With the victory, the 37-year-old native of Nova Friburgo, Brazil returned to winning ways after suffering a pair of defeats.

The co-main event is a three-round all-Brazilian women’s flyweight battle between Jennifer Maia and Viviane Araujo. Curitiba’s 35-year-old Maia (21-9-1) is coming off a pair of win by unanimous decision against Casey O’Neill and Maryna Moroz. 36-year-old Araujo (11-5) of Ceilandia eyes to rebound from a pair of losses by UD against Amanda Ribas and Alexa Grasso.

Also on the main card, Jonathan Martinez (18-4) faces his his fellow-American Adrian Yanez (16-4) at bantamweight. As well, Michel Pereira (28-11, 2 NC) of Brazil takes on Andre Petroski (10-1) of the United States at middleweight. Plus, Edgar Chairez (10-5) of Mexico meets Daniel Lacerda (11-5) of Brazil at flyweight. In addition, Christian Rodriguez (9-1) of the United States and Cameron Saaiman (9-0) of South Africa go head to head at bantamweight.

On the top of prelims Darren Elkins (28-11) and TJ Brown (17-10) square off in an all-American clash at featherweight. Also on the card a pair of bantamweight bouts featuring Irina Alekseeva (5-1) up against Melissa Dixon (5-0) of England and Chris Gutierrez (19-4-2) of the Unites States versus Heili Alateng (16-8-2) of China.

Plus, Ashley Yoder (8-8) and Emily Ducote (12-8) go toe-to-toe in an all-American bout at women’s strawweight and Terrance McKinney (14-6) of the United States meets Chris Duncan (11-1) of Scotland at lightweight. Rounding out the card, Tainara Lisboa (6-2) and Ravena Oliveira Morais (7-1-1) battle it out in an all-Brazil contest at women’s bantamweight.

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza card

The current UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo

Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Petrosk

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman

Preliminary card

Darren Elkins vs. T.J. Brown

Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon

Chris Gutierrez vs. Heili Alateng

Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote

Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan

Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira

In Australia, UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza airs on Sunday, October 15 live on Kayo.