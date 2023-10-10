Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri battle it out in the main event at Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas on Saturday, October 14. The contest features undefeated WBO middleweight champion of Kazakhstan up against unbeaten IBF 160-pound titleholder of Germany. The pair squares off in the world championship unification. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 15.

30-year-old Oxnard, California-based Janibek Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) of Zhilandy, Kazakhstan is coming off the win by knockout in the second round against Steven Butler in May. 30-year-old Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KOs) of Wuppertal, Germany won his previous bout in July by unanimous decision against Esquiva Falcao.

The co-main event pits Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia against Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri tickets

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri tickets to witness all the action at Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg, TX on Saturday, October 14 are on sale.

Janibek vs Gualtieri tickets can be purchased through StubHub and TicketNetwork.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, October 14. The start time is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

The preliminary card start time is to be confirmed.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri start time in Australia

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri live stream information for Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Sunday, October 15. The start time is scheduled for 1:30 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2:30 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card start time is to be confirmed.

How to watch Janibek vs Gualtieri in other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Janibek vs Gualtieri from practically anywhere.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

Janibek vs Gualtieri undercard

Among the bouts featured on Janibek vs Gualtieri undercard, Richard Torrez Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs) of Tulare, California faces Tyrrell Anthony Herndon (21-4, 14 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas in a six-rounder at heavyweight. Giovanni Marquez (6-0, 4 KOs) of Houston, Texas takes on Donte Strayhorn (12-4-1, 4 KOs) of Cincinnati, Ohio in a six-rounder at junior welterweight.

As well, Duke Ragan (8-0, 1 KO) of Cincinnati, Ohio meets Jose Perez (11-1-2, 5 KOs) of Gardena, California in an eight-rounder at featherweight. Guido Vianello (10-1-1, 9 KOs) of Las Vegas, NV by way of Roma, Italy goes up against Curtis Harper (14-9, 9 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.

Plus, Kelvin Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Long Island, New York and Narciso Carmona (11-1-1, 6 KOs) of Sevilla, Spain go toe-to-toe in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. Alan Garcia (9-0, 8 KOs) of Ulysses, Kansas clashes with Nelson Hampton (10-7, 6 KOs) of McAllen, Texas in a six-rounder at lightweight.

In addition, Tijuana, Mexico-based Humberto Galindo (14-3-1, 11 KOs) of West Covina, California battles it out against Oscar Bravo (25-3, 11 KOs) of Santiago de Chile, Chile in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Rounding out the card, Jakhongir Zokirov of Dzhizak, Uzbekistan makes his pro boxing debut in a six-round heavyweight bout against Guillermo Del Rio (4-4-1, 2 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico.

Janibek vs Gualtieri fight card

The current Janibek vs Gualtieri fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri, 12 rounds, middleweight – Alimkhanuly’s WBO title, Gualtieri’s IBF title

Keyshawn Davis vs. Nahir Albright, 10 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary card