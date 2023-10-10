KSI and Tommy Fury battle it out on the top of MF & DAZN: X Series 10 fight card taking place at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 14. The all-English contest, billed as “Judgement Day”, features YouTuber turned boxer against pro boxer and reality television personality. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at cruiserweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when KSI vs Tommy Fury airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 15.

30-year-old Londoner KSI (1-0) last fought in May when he scored a controversial knockout against Joe Fournier with what appeared to be an elbow strike. Manchester’s 24-year-old Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KOs) is coming off the win by split decision against Jake Paul in February.

In the co-main event, Logan Paul makes his ring return against MMA fighter Dillon Danis, who makes his boxing debut. The all-American bout is scheduled for six rounds at bridgerweight. Paul (0-1) was last seen in action in June 2021, when he faced Floyd Mayweather Jr (50-0, 27 KOs) in the exhibition boxing match. Danis’ (MMA 2-0) most recent bout goes back to June 2019, when he submitted Max Humphrey in the first round at Bellator 222.

KSI vs Tommy Fury tickets

KSI vs Tommy Fury tickets to witness all the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 action on Saturday, October 14 at AO Arena in Manchester, England are on sale.

KSI vs Tommy Fury tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

KSI vs Tommy Fury start time

Boxing fans can watch KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, October 14. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11:25 pm BST and 6:25 pm ET / 3:25 pm PT, respectively.

KSI vs Tommy Fury start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, October 15. The start time is scheduled for 5 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9:25 am AEDT.

KSI vs Tommy Fury undercard

Among the bouts featured on KSI vs Tommy Fury undercard, Salt Papi and Slim Albaher battle it out for the inaugural MFB middleweight title. As well, Deen the Great defends his MFB lightweight belt against Walid Shark.

Plus, King Kenny and Anthony Taylor contest for the vacant MFB light heavyweight strap. In addition, Whindersson Nunes and My Mate Nate go toe-to-toe at light heavyweight. Rounding out the card, Alex Wassabi and NichLmao clash with Luis Alcaraz Pineda and BDave in a Tag team match.

Among the prelims, Swarmz faces Ryan Taylor at light heavyweight. Astrid Wett defends her MFB women’s flyweight crown against Alexia Grace. S-X meets DTG at heavyweight. Chase DeMoor and Tempo Arts square off for the inaugural MFB heavyweight title.

KSI vs Tommy Fury fight card

The current KSI vs Tommy Fury fight card looks as the following.

Main card

KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, 6 rounds, bridgerweight

Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher, 5 rounds, middleweight – inaugural MFB middleweight title

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks, 5 rounds, lightweight – Deen the Great’s MFB lightweight title

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant MFB light heavyweight title

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) – Tag team match

Preliminary card