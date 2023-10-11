Subscribe
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 7, Week 10 results

Dana White's Contender Series 66

Dana White’s Contender Series 66 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, October 10. The event features six bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card, Cortavious Romious (7-1) of the United States faces his fellow-American Ramon Taveras (8-2) at bantamweight. Among other bouts, Andre Lima (6-0) and Rickson Zenidim (14-1) meet in an all-Brazilian contest at flyweight.

Also on the card a featherweight battle between Jair Farias (10-0) of Brazil and Connor Matthews (6-1) of the United States. Plus, Yuri Panferov (6-0) takes on Torrez Finney (6-0) of the United States at middleweight. In addition, Marquel Mederos (7-1) of the United States squares off against Issa Isakov (12-3) of Belgium at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Lucas Rocha (16-1) and Davi Bittencourt (14-3) go toe-to-toe in an all-Brazilian bout at bantamweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, October 11.

Dana White’s Contender Series 66 start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Tuesday, October 10
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Wednesday, October 11
Time: 11 am AEDT

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 66 from practically anywhere.

Dana White’s Contender Series 66 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 66 fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Ramon Taveras vs. Cortavious Romious
  • Rickson Thai Zenidim vs. Andre Lima
  • Connor Matthews vs. Jair Farias
  • Yuri Panferov vs. Torrez Finney
  • Marquel Mederos vs. Issa Isakov
  • Davi Bittencourt vs. Lucas Rocha

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 66 results, UFC President Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

