David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade have their fight date made official for Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The contest features undefeated two-time super middleweight champion of Phoenix, Arizona defending his interim WBC 168-pound belt against unbeaten former two-division world champion of Providence, Rhode Island. The 12-round bout airs live on Showtime.

Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) was in action in March, when he scored a unanimous decision against Caleb Plant. In May 2022, Las Vegas-based 26-year-old stopped David Lemieux in the third round.

Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Demond Nicholson in January. With the victory, 35-year-old former WBO and WBA super welterweight champion and WBO middleweight titleholder made his ring return after over a year of layoff.

More information is expected to be announced at a kickoff press conference scheduled for Thursday, October 12 at The Conga Room at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, where the fighters preview their bout and go face to face for the first time.

Ticket and undercard information is also expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, Benavidez vs Andrade airs live on November 26.